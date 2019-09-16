Be patient: it can take years to see results from rewetted bog

Dr Ken Byrne, senior lecturer at UL department of science and engineering, told the ICMSA dairy and environmental conference that rewetting bogs is a complex issue and that change to the condition of the bog won't happen overnight.

"You must monitor and check the rewetted bog," he said.

"You have to be patient as it's not going to happen overnight. Peatlands are delicate systems, especially when we disturb them.

"If you want to set them on a new trajectory that takes time, it takes 20 years to get a bog back functioning like it was before peat was removed.

"If we're looking for a quick fix, it won't happen."

Dr Byrne advised that if peatlands are undrained or poorly drained they should be left alone, and that if you're considering rewetting your bog, then you should consult neighbouring landowners as it would affect their land also.

Carbon loss

He added that rewetting the bog is achieved by raising the water table of the bog, which in time allows for the slowing down of carbon loss released from the bog.

"You raise the water table. It reduces the volume of peat that is aerated and slows down the rate of decomposition," he said.

"The processes that govern it are very complex.

"Water is a main driver. The wetter you make it, the more you can slow down the rate of loss.

"A reduction in loss is the same as a new level of sequestration - the atmosphere sees it the same way."

While Dr Byrne said we have "abused our peatlands", he added that they made an important contribution to the economic development of Irish society.

"I had discussions with my dad who worked in Bord na Mona his whole life and he's hearing politicians say it was a mistake to destroy the bogs, but he says 'yeah but it put you through school and it kept me off the boat to Australia in the '50s'. So it's all relative."

