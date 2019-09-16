Be patient: it can take years to see results from rewetted bog

One of Bord na Mona's new machines carrying out rewetting work at Clonwhelan Bog, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Photo: Jeff Harvey
One of Bord na Mona's new machines carrying out rewetting work at Clonwhelan Bog, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Photo: Jeff Harvey
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

It can take up to 20 years to see results from a rewetted bog so farmers must be patient, a University of Limerick scientist has said.

Dr Ken Byrne, senior lecturer at UL department of science and engineering, told the ICMSA dairy and environmental conference that rewetting bogs is a complex issue and that change to the condition of the bog won't happen overnight.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"You must monitor and check the rewetted bog," he said.

"You have to be patient as it's not going to happen overnight. Peatlands are delicate systems, especially when we disturb them.

"If you want to set them on a new trajectory that takes time, it takes 20 years to get a bog back functioning like it was before peat was removed.

"If we're looking for a quick fix, it won't happen."

Dr Byrne advised that if peatlands are undrained or poorly drained they should be left alone, and that if you're considering rewetting your bog, then you should consult neighbouring landowners as it would affect their land also.

Carbon loss

He added that rewetting the bog is achieved by raising the water table of the bog, which in time allows for the slowing down of carbon loss released from the bog.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"You raise the water table. It reduces the volume of peat that is aerated and slows down the rate of decomposition," he said.

"The processes that govern it are very complex.

"Water is a main driver. The wetter you make it, the more you can slow down the rate of loss.

"A reduction in loss is the same as a new level of sequestration - the atmosphere sees it the same way."

While Dr Byrne said we have "abused our peatlands", he added that they made an important contribution to the economic development of Irish society.

"I had discussions with my dad who worked in Bord na Mona his whole life and he's hearing politicians say it was a mistake to destroy the bogs, but he says 'yeah but it put you through school and it kept me off the boat to Australia in the '50s'. So it's all relative."

Be patient: it can take years to see results from rewetted bog

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

'Splash plate ban would curb emissions'
Sunny mood: Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary members at the end of the two-day think-in at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey. PHOTO: CONOR McCABE

Martin hints FF will try to put brakes on €10 carbon tax increase
Forestry

Forestry planting 'grinding to a halt' over Department backlog
caption to come

'Some burning needs to be allowed if we are to maintain the mountain'
Making a difference: Ian Davis of the PURE Project in the Dublin/Wicklow mountains; and below, some of the illegal dumping. Picture by Mark Condren

Why can't we keep Ireland clean? #Sorrymehole and our fondness for fly-...
Partridge family: Numbers here have risen from 21 to 800-plus. Photo: Damien Eagers Photography

Back from brink: Why grey partridge numbers are soaring once again
Stock Image

'No silver bullet' for greenhouse gas problems in farming sector


Top Stories

Stock Image

Dept of Agriculture and knackery owners to meet over funding crisis
Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month

Going Dutch in Mayo as 170ac makes €4,800 an acre

Gerry Giggins: High-quality Irish cereal can deliver on two fronts
Victor Barnett, Raphoe, Co Donegal with his All Ireland Beef Bullock Champion, Robbie Barnett with trophy, John Lynch, judge, Clyde Barnett, John Beirne, Chairman, Strokestown Show Society, Noel Sweeney, sponsor and Beatrica Stephenson.

Donegal double in the bullock championships
'Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are often controversial'

Loss of access at the heart of CPO claims
RESPONSIBILITY: Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Rollout of €3bn National Broadband Plan delayed yet again
Phil Hogan. Pic: Naoise Culhane

'There is huge pressure on Johnson to do deal' - Hogan