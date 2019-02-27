Balmy days: But unsettled weather set to sweep in

Ireland's record-breaking February temperatures will continue today with the mercury to reach a high of 17C.

Ireland's record-breaking February temperatures will continue today with the mercury to reach a high of 17C.

Met Éireann said after early mists clear, there will be good sunshine and temperatures will climb to highs of 13C to 17C.

But sunseekers are being urged to make the most of this unseasonable heat as the forecaster said it will gradually become more unsettled and cooler as the week progresses.

Tonight will be largely dry and, unlike previous nights, there will be no frost.

There will be rain in the east early tomorrow before clearer conditions move in from the west. Maximum temperatures will reach 11C to 14C.

On Friday there will be heavy bursts of rain, while the weekend will see rain and gales, with some severe gusts possible.