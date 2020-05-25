As warm as Lisbon: Mercury to hit 24C but potato blight alert issued

Fire up the barbecue and break out the suntan lotion as Ireland is set to rival Lisbon for balmy temperatures this week.

Met Éireann forecast Ireland is set for some glorious conditions even allowing for some showers of rain or drizzle in the early part of the week.

Temperatures could soar to as high as 24C from Thursday when it will prove quite warm by normal averages for the month of May.

It isn't all good news with Met Éireann issuing an alert to farmers with conditions ideal over the early part of the week for the spread of potato blight.

Today and tomorrow will see good spells of sunshine with temperatures climbing to 20C or 21C, though there will be spells of rain or drizzle, particularly in western areas.

"Tuesday will be dry in most areas with light westerly or variable breezes," a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

"It will be cloudy and misty at first with the odd spot of drizzle. However, it will brighten up with warm spells of sunshine.

"Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 21C with the best values in inland parts of the south-east.

"Wednesday morning will bring some rain and drizzle to the northern half of the country, clearing to give a mostly dry afternoon with some brighter spells gradually developing.

"The southern half of the country will stay dry all day with early mist and fog clearing to give spells of sunshine. There will be little or no wind on Wednesday and maximum temperatures will range from 16C to 22C."

But potentially even better weather lies ahead in the run-up to the June bank holiday weekend.

"The rest of the week looks to be warm or even very warm at times for late May. There will be a good deal of dry weather with spells of sunshine. Some rain or drizzle may occur, with this most likely in northern and western parts," they added.

Irish Independent