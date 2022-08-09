Farming

As Kiwis plan to tax cow and sheep burps, is methane tax on the way here?

Leading economist says Ireland’s competitiveness could be impacted if New Zealand proposal adopted in this country

The Irish Government continues to grapple with practical solutions to reduce agricultural emissions quickly and drastically from 37.5pc by 2030. Picture: Patrick Browne Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

If Ireland followed New Zealand’s proposal to tax agricultural emissions at farm-level it could impact on the country’s international competitiveness, a leading agricultural economist has warned.

In June, New Zealand farmers proposed to government that an agricultural emissions pricing system be imposed on the sector as the industry faced huge political pressure to tackle its disproportionate contribution to national greenhouse gases.

