Army, air corps scrambled as massive gorse fire rages in Donegal

A major gorse fire is threatening to engulf homes in the north west of the country.

The Minister of State with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has scrambled Aer Corps helicopters and army personnel to the scene of the serious gorse fire in West Donegal.

The huge fire, in the Annagry and Loughanure areas, is out of control and in danger of coming into contact with homes.

At least eight sections of Donegal Fire Service have been battling the blaze for the past five hours.

They have been supported on the ground by scores of local volunteers who are putting their own safety at some risk in an attempt to beat out the flames.

"There are fires everywhere," Donegal county councillor Michael Choim Mac Giolla Easbuig told Independent.ie this afternoon.

TWO houses where destroyed in a massive gorse fire in Co Donegal on Friday. The fires started again on Monday and are spreading in the Annnagry direction, with a number of roads closed.Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

"There are hundreds of people on site," he said of local volunteers trying to battle the blaze.

"It's unbelievable. There's property being damaged. We're talking about a vast area."