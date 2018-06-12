Appeal to farmers over water pollution after major fish kill

The appeal comes on the back of last week’s major fish kill in Claremorris, where over 1,000 wild brown trout, and other species, died as a result of a suspected agricultural silage leak.

Silage operations will be ongoing all summer and silage effluent has the potential to cause devastating pollution in streams and rivers. Such effluent is a significant polluting substance, starving fish and invertebrate life of oxygen, resulting in potentially massive fish kills if it enters a watercourse. With some rivers low during summertime with little dilution capacity, the effect of a small leak can cause huge damage.