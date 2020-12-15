Farming

Andrew Bergin: Farmers can’t afford to save the environment on our own — consumers have to pay for it too

Hand-wringing and ‘green-washing’ won’t solve the serious, mounting problems facing food production on our planet. That requires hard decisions that will hit industry, governments and society in general in the pocket

Andrew Bergin with soil samples on his tillage farm near Athy, Co KIldare. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Andrew Bergin

“The thin layer of soil covering the Earth’s surface represents the difference between survival and extinction for most terrestrial life.”

Doran and Parkin 1994

 

