Andrew Bergin: Farmers can’t afford to save the environment on our own — consumers have to pay for it too

“The thin layer of soil covering the Earth’s surface represents the difference between survival and extinction for most terrestrial life.”

— Doran and Parkin 1994

Farming used to be mostly about producing food but it is getting much more complicated. The food part is still important and looking trickier, with yields plateauing and the world population heading for 9 or 10 billion in the next decades.

Water is important too. Farmers need it to produce food, and they play a big role in its other functions for society — the soil is the first receiver of rainfall and, depending on its condition, can deliver stable supplies of clean drinking water or devastating floods.

And there is less useful soil every year. Those floods take away precious topsoil infinitely faster than it can be reproduced: 12 million hectares of soil is being degraded annually, equivalent to the area of arable land in Spain.

Much of the soil we continue to farm is in poor shape, devoid of biology and with poor physical structure and very low organic matter levels.

If soils are continually degraded, food production will not keep pace with population growth.

Bear in mind also that the extra couple of billion people will need housing and infrastructure, and these are normally built on the best land.

Reversing biodiversity and ecosystem loss is no longer a fringe concern, and farming is seen as both the culprit and the cure. With the guidance, encouragement and regulation of advisors and governments, farming has contributed to these problems.

So have industry, construction, transport and the general rise in living standards in the Western world.

Farming as part of the solution is being loudly championed by governments and food businesses, so it looks like help is on the way. For instance, last week Nestlé announced details of its plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Regenerative

A key element is support for regenerative agriculture: “The company is already working with over 500,000 farmers and 150, 000 suppliers to support them in implementing regenerative agriculture practices.

“Such practices improve soil health and maintain and restore diverse ecosystems. In return, Nestlé is offering to reward farmers by purchasing their goods at a premium, buying bigger quantities and co-investing in necessary capital expenditures.”

Regenerative agriculture is being adopted by farmers in Ireland and across the world and support from markets would be very welcome.

But before spending the Nestlé bounty we should check if the CEO and chairman who made this announcement have been in touch with the Chief Financial Officer, who told a conference in September that the costs of carbon neutrality were material.

“Consumers are not going to pay for it. Investors and shareholders are not going to pay for it either. What we have to do is really to find efficiencies in our supply chain, efficiencies across the organisation in order to be able to finance it.”

Farmers are the soft underbelly of supply chains, with large numbers of small producers selling to small numbers of large buyers, so I am not encouraged by our place in this hierarchy.

The contradictions in Nestlé’s statements are not unique to that organisation — ‘greenwash’ is the term used for companies that talk the talk before they have done the work, or typically got somebody else to do it.

The EU’s Green Deal also has ambitious targets for environmental improvements to be wrung from agriculture. At least 20pc of the new CAP budget will be devoted to eco-schemes, but this money will come from the existing budget.

Read More

It is a tax on farmers which they can reclaim by taking environmental actions.

If hand-wringing is the best that consumers, industry and government can do to protect the environment, the responsibility falls back on farmers.

Farmers cannot rebuild degraded soils while effectively being taxed for doing it. The short-term financial constraints of farming are not compatible with long-term care of soil and the environment.

If farmers cannot afford to do this on their own, can society afford not to contribute to it?

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer from Athy, Co KIldare