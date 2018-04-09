Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 9 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Amarenco gets Cork solar farm go-ahead despite opposition by some locals

Solar energy panels
Solar energy panels
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Irish solar firm Amarenco, headed by former Bord Gáis boss John Mullins, has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála for a 5MW solar farm in Cork following a lengthy planning process.

The planning watchdog said the solar farm “would not seriously injure the visual and residential amenities or depreciate the value of property in the vicinity”. It added that it would not endanger public health or the environment.

Amarenco’s plans for the site at Castlelyons were opposed by a number of local residents.

The solar farm will comprise approximately 22,200 photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames, within a site area of 8.7 hectares. The company had said the project will employ 40 during the construction phase.

The company said last year that following the granting of permission for the new facility, Amarenco Solar now has 40MW with full planning approval in Munster.

The investment in each of eight solar facilities for which Amarenco has been granted planning permission, will be in the order of €7 million. This equates to a total investment of €56 million.

Once up and running, it claims these solar plants combined would provide the equivalent of 9,000 three-bedroom homes with clean renewable solar energy.

Amarenco has said the solar plants will be on farming lands.

Also Read

It says they will help farmers increase and diversify income by providing a stable source of revenue and ensuring the viability of agriculture for decades to come and encouraging the next generation to keep farming the land.

Sheep will be farmed on the all solar farm lands.

Indo Business

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

45 red deer were culled in Killarney National Park last year.

Call for major cull as deer causing havoc - Farmers and property owners say...
File photo

Experts warn Kiwi invader feasting on farming ecosystem could potentially...
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork last year Photo: John Delea

'A forest fire means total write-off and every fire is caused by humans'
STOCK IMAGE

Opinion: Why I am on a mission to tell the story of our notable trees
Farm plastics baled for recycling by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which operated 235 collections services last year

Farmers will face increasing scrutiny on waste disposal
Licking method, using a tractor or quad, has the advantage of being applied primarily to the target plant - rushes or other tall weeds, and has been shown to use about 1/3 of the amount of pesticide.

High levels of pesticide used for killing rushes detected in...
Timber sales at the end of a 33-year rotation should yield €7,000 to €9,000/ac at today’s prices

Farmers encouraged to make the most of rising timber prices


Top Stories

Image: Google Maps

Investigation to take place after man (60) dies in farming accident
Stock Image.

Retired farmer convicted after turning farmyard into a waste...
Martin Sexton (left), from Lakeland Agri, with farmer Gerard Reilly as fodder was delivered to his farm in Virginia, Co Cavan

Weather update - 'Could be a fortnight before livestock can be returned to...
The Ballyhaise Agricultural College Open Day in Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys.

How many cows can one person sustainably manage?
Angus Woods

Tag issues are creating log-jam in BDGP scheme
Purchasing silage can be a hit and miss affair

Farmers warned not overload on concentrates to compensate for...
Bishop John Buckley. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney

Bishop of Cork says farmers in crisis asking for prayers over lack of...