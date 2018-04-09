Irish solar firm Amarenco, headed by former Bord Gáis boss John Mullins, has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála for a 5MW solar farm in Cork following a lengthy planning process.

Amarenco gets Cork solar farm go-ahead despite opposition by some locals

The planning watchdog said the solar farm “would not seriously injure the visual and residential amenities or depreciate the value of property in the vicinity”. It added that it would not endanger public health or the environment.

Amarenco’s plans for the site at Castlelyons were opposed by a number of local residents. The solar farm will comprise approximately 22,200 photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames, within a site area of 8.7 hectares. The company had said the project will employ 40 during the construction phase.

The company said last year that following the granting of permission for the new facility, Amarenco Solar now has 40MW with full planning approval in Munster. The investment in each of eight solar facilities for which Amarenco has been granted planning permission, will be in the order of €7 million. This equates to a total investment of €56 million.