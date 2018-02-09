Farm Ireland
Almost 300 Inishowen farmers paid €570k to fix flood damage

A man looks at a tractor which has fallen into a river after a road collapsed in Iskaheen, County Donegal, after heavy rain left a trail of destruction
Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has released details of the implementation of the 2017 Flood Damage Relief Measure developed in response to the localised severe flooding experienced in the Inishowen area on August 22 2017.

The measure aims to provide financial assistance to farmers in approved cases for the direct costs arising from instances of Loss of livestock, Loss of/damage to conserved hay or silage, Clean-up of damaged agricultural lands and repairs to damaged fencing.

Responding to questioning from Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson Charlie McConalogue, Minsiter Creed said his Department received 315 applications.

292 of these applications have now been fully processed, with payments totalling €573,542 issuing to 238 eligible applicants.

The remainder have been determined, during processing, not to have had eligible losses under any of the four headings outlined above.

Processing of the remaining 22 files, not fully processed, is still on going and further payments are expected to be made over the coming weeks as further cases are cleared.

There had been critisim of the the length of time it was taking to make payments to farmers affected by the flash floods in Donegal last August.

The floods which hit Donegal in August were unprecedented, and left many farms on the Inishowen peninsula extensively damaged. 

Large swathes of land were submerged, and the subsequent wet weather has meant that many of these farms are still completely waterlogged.

Online Editors

