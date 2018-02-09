Almost 300 Inishowen farmers paid €570k to fix flood damage

The measure aims to provide financial assistance to farmers in approved cases for the direct costs arising from instances of Loss of livestock, Loss of/damage to conserved hay or silage, Clean-up of damaged agricultural lands and repairs to damaged fencing.

292 of these applications have now been fully processed, with payments totalling €573,542 issuing to 238 eligible applicants.

The remainder have been determined, during processing, not to have had eligible losses under any of the four headings outlined above.

Processing of the remaining 22 files, not fully processed, is still on going and further payments are expected to be made over the coming weeks as further cases are cleared.