Agriculture's climate targets 'anything but business as usual' - McConalogue

Agriculture's Climate Action targets are 'anything but business as usual and will require transformational change', Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue will tell the Climate Action Committee today.

The Minister is set to outline the types of measures agriculture will need to take to reduce its emissions by 25pc by 2030.

Measures include reducing chemical nitrogen usage and changing fertiliser type; providing voluntary diversification options for farmers, whilst also and improving the environmental dividend from our farmed land.

The Minister is set to highlight that he recently brought forward legislation which will see the introduction of a National Fertiliser Database in the coming months.

"This will allow us to collect a range of information on fertiliser products as well as details of fertiliser economic operators and end users. It will also support farmers in reducing usage and engaging with industry led sustainability measurement," he said.

The Minister will also say he would be reducing the chemical fertiliser allowances for farmers and encouraging the adoption of protected urea, which will help to achieve ammonia emissions targets in addition to GHG emissions reductions.

On forestry, McConalogue will tell the Committee that last November, the Government announced a proposed investment of €1.3 billion in Irish forestry over the next five years, representing the largest ever investment by an Irish Government in tree-planting.

He will add that Ireland cannot achieve its ambitions of climate neutrality without the land use sector making changes over the decades ahead. To this end, he said his department is investing in our peat soils under agricultural management.

A five-fold increase in funding for Organic Farming to €256m to triple the area of land farmed organically to 7.5%, will also be highlighted by the Committee.

The number of overall farmers farming organically has more than doubled to approximately 4,300.

The Minister will also tell the Committee 'change is not easy and does not happen overnight', and highlight that in addition to financial supports, farmers need to have access to the latest science, the role of both Teagasc and the private advisory network in this regard cannot be underestimated.