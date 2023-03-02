Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Agriculture's climate targets 'anything but business as usual' - McConalogue

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos Expand

Close

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue. PIC: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photos

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Agriculture's Climate Action targets are 'anything but business as usual and will require transformational change', Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue will tell the Climate Action Committee today.

The Minister is set to outline the types of measures agriculture will need to take to reduce its emissions by 25pc by 2030.

Most Watched

Privacy