Agricultural emissions are set to grow by four per cent over the next decade due to increasing cattle numbers, according to a new report published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Agricultural emissions set to grow by 4pc over next decade - EPA

The report states that in 2020 agriculture which is the largest contributor to emissions will account for 34pc of overall emissions while in 2030 this is projected to grow to 38pc.

The increase in emissions is due to expanding dairy cow numbers which are projected to rise by 7pc between 2018 and 2020 and 11pc between 2020 and 2030.

Fertiliser nitrogen use is also projected to increase by 5pc between 2018 and 2020 and 6pc between 2020 and 2030.

It explains that total emissions from agriculture are projected to increase by 1.4pc over the period 2018–2020 to 20.5Mt CO2eq under existing measures.

Emissions are also projected to increase by 4pc over the period 2018–2030 to 21 Mt CO2eq.

Under a scenario where extra mitigation measures are put in place emissions are projected to increase by 1pc and 3pc from current levels to 2020 and 2030 respectively.

The difference between the two scenarios is due to efficiency assumptions that are incorporated into the additional measures scenario.

The data underpinning the agriculture projections include projected animal numbers, crop areas and nitrogen fertiliser application to soils as supplied by Teagascto the EPA in April 2018.

Projections are based on an updated analysis undertaken by Teagasc of the projected national herd population, crop areas and fertilizer use which takes into account Food Wise 2025 policy targets and reflects trends in agricultural production at the time of preparing the projected activity data

By 2030 it is estimated that dairy cow numbers will have increased to 1.63 million head compared with current levels of 1.38 million head.

There is projected to be a contraction (by 3.2pc) in animal numbers in the less profitable ‘other cattle’ sector between 2020 and 2030. Fertiliser nitrogen use will be approximately 410,400 tonnes in 2030 compared with 369,000 tonnes in 2017.

Over the last decade fertiliser use has been subject to considerable fluctuation due to both changes in prices and variability in agronomic conditions, making the projection of future levels of fertiliser use challenging.

Online Editors