Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Across the world farmers are pushing back on climate action. This is why

Dutch farmers block a main road Expand

Close

Dutch farmers block a main road

Dutch farmers block a main road

Dutch farmers block a main road

April Roach, Tracy Withers, Jen Skerritt and Agnieszka de Sousa

It took an existential threat to turn a fifth-generation dairy farmer into an anti-government protester.

Bart Kooijman raises 120 cows on 50 hectares in western Holland. If authorities push ahead with plans to halve nitrogen emissions from agriculture by 2030, his could be among thousands of farms that will have to shrink or close.

Most Watched

Privacy