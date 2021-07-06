Farming

A lot of rewetting needed if Ireland is to meet emissions targets, warns Eamon Ryan

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

Thousands of farmers will struggle to reduce their carbon emissions due to the type of soil they are farming, as Climate Minister Eamon Ryan said “a lot” of rewetting of land would be required to aid Ireland in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

“Farmers have been told for 50 years that they have to drain land and now they are being told to wet it. That will be the case, but they will be getting paid for it because it is bringing back biodiversity as well as storing carbon,” Ryan said in the Seanad.

The Minister also signalled a “geographical divide” in relation to rewetting, adding that some farms will be doing that more than others, with “more of the north and the west getting the money, if I am truthful”.

