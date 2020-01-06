Select time to preview
9th consecutive year with temperatures above normal

Tractor drawing bales in the sunshine. Stock image.
Farming Independent Team

Last year saw the 9th consecutive year with temperatures above normal (2010 being below normal).

The beginning of the year saw temperatures above normal, while values at the end of the year were below or around normal for the time of year. Summer was slightly above normal, as Ireland escaped the worst of the record-breaking heat waves that gripped Europe during June and July.

Most stations recorded mean air temperatures above their Long-Term Average (LTA).

The highest temperature was reported at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on the 27th June with a temperature of 28.4 °C. The lowest air minimum was recorded on the 31st January at Dublin Airport with -5.8 °C while the lowest grass minimum was -10.6 °C, reported at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon on the 18th November.

Rainfall:

The majority of annual rainfall totals were above their Long-Term Average.

Percentage of annual rainfall values ranged from 95pc at Sherkin Island, Cork to 120pc at Athenry, Galway.

The highest daily rainfall total was 56.2 mm at Fermoy (Moore Park), Co Cork on the 14th October. The number of rain days ranged from 19 days at both Dunsany, Co. Meath and Athenry, Co. Galway to 27 days at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry.

The number of rain days ranged from 196 days at Dublin (Phoenix Park) to 278 days at Belmullet, Co. Mayo. The number of wet days1 ranged from 134 days at Dublin (Phoenix Park) to 223 days at Newport, Co. Mayo. The number of very wet days3 ranged from 22 days at Dublin (Phoenix Park) and Oak Park, Carlow to 70 days at Newport, Co .Mayo.

Wind:

The year’s highest gust was reported at Malin Head, Donegal on the 12th Mar with 70 knots (129 km/h).The year’s highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 53 knots (98 km/h) at Mace Head on the 18th Dec.

Sunshine

All sunshine totals were above their Long-Term Average. Percentage of annual sunshine values ranged from 86% at Knock Airport, Mayo to 113 % at Johnstown Castle, Wexford. The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this year was 15.7 hours at Belmullet, Co. Mayo on Sunday, the 14th July.

Globally:

When fully analysed, 2019 will likely be the second or third warmest year on record. Average temperatures for the five-year (2015-2019) and ten-year (2010-2019) periods are almost certain to be the highest on record. Since the 1980s each decade has been warmer than the previous one. This trend is expected to continue.

Fact box

Highest temperature: 28.4°C at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on 27th June

Lowest temperature: -5.8°C at Dublin Airport on 31st January

Highest daily rainfall: 56.2 mm Moorpark, Cork on the 14 October

Highest sunshine (hrs): 15.7 hours at Belmullet, Co. Mayo 14th July

Highest gust: Malin Head, Donegal 12th March with 129 km/h

