5 reasons why farmers should engage with climate action

Climate change is perhaps the greatest environmental challenge facing the world. It is already happening, with increasing temperatures, changing rainfall patterns and rising sea levels.

Irish agriculture contributes to 35pc of the greenhouse gases (GHG) produced in Ireland.

We are starting from a good place in that the carbon footprint of Irish milk and beef compares well to other countries. But we have to play our part to reduce total GHG emissions.

So why do farmers need to take action now to reduce emissions?

We have a social responsibility

We all have a responsibility to our families, future generations of farmers and local communities, as well as wider society, to minimise our impact on the environment.

We are fortunate to live in a beautiful and diverse part of the world. Our children, and all future generations of farmers, deserve the same.

Farmers take great pride in how they look after the environment in which they live and farm. While much work has been done and continues to be done, we need to do more to reduce our emissions.

Policy will force us to change

In Ireland, we are legally bound by international agreements and EU policy as well as national policy in the area of climate action.

These include the Paris Agreement, the Farm to Fork Strategy, the European Green Deal and the National Climate Action Bill.

Schemes like the Signpost Programme will contribute to reducing GHG emissions by supporting farmers as they adopt the technologies that reduce our carbon footprint.

But these policies, and future regulations and incentives, will all impact on how we farm in the near future.

Protect and grow our national and international markets

The agricultural sector in Ireland is an important industry, employing 164,400 people. We export 90pc of what we produce, with an export value of €14.5bn.

According to NDC, 79pc of Irish consumers agree that for the preservation of our planet we need to change the way we consume and produce food.

Globally, consumers want food that has a low environmental impact.

According to Bord Bia’s Dietary Lifestyle Report, 65pc of people are making more of an effort to be aware of the environment around them. Consumers want food that has a low environmental footprint, and we need to be able to meet the demands of our customers to protect the sector.

Climate change will impact all of us

Often when we consider climate change and its impact, we think of the droughts in Africa or the polar bears on the ice caps in the North Pole or the bush fires in Australia.

But the impact of climate change will be felt by all of us much closer to home.

The table below outlines the likely impacts of climate change and the risks associated with those.

Opportunities to generate income

Many of the actions that farmers are being asked to implement to reduce gaseous emissions can also result in cost savings — so it’s a win-win situation, with benefits for the environment and the farmer’s pocket.

Improving EBI, improved grazing management, more days at grass, improved animal health, incorporating clover and addressing low soil pH all contribute to reducing gaseous emissions as well as reducing input costs and improving profitability.

Farming is part of the solution to climate change. Our soils, our hedgerows and our forestry are all carbon sinks. This will create opportunities in the future.

Finally, Irish farmers have a long track record of adapting to change and we will do it again to reduce our emissions.

Irish farmers and the industry are committed to playing their part in a national effort to address climate change, by creating a more sustainable industry.

Dr Siobhán Kavanagh is a Teagasc communications and engagement specialist based at Oak Park, Carlow