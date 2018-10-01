450 farmers brave 2.5km tailbacks to recycle old tyres

Farmers faced tailbacks of over 2km on Saturday, when the first of four bring centres opened to allow them recycle old tyres.

The farmers pay €15/t for the tyres, up to 3/t and €160/t for each additional tonne as part of a Department of the Environment-led initiative to encourage farmers to dispose of old tyres in an environmentally friendly way.

Cootehill Mart, in Cavan, was the first collection point for farmers to recycle tyres, and 450 farmers turned up with almost 1,000t of tyres throughout the day, according to Irish Farm Film Producers Group CEO, Liam Moloney.

“We knew it was going to be popular, but it proved to be exceptionally popular with farmers,” Liam Moloney said.

Picture: Chairman IFA Environment & Rural Affairs Committee, Thomas Cooney

Farmer and IFA Regional Chairman for Ulster and North Leinster, Nigel Reneghan attended Cootehill Mart on the collection day. “It is obvious that we need a collection point in every county,” he said.

He also said that farmers can’t be expected to travel such distances to recycle their tyres, another reason to have a collection point in every county.

The recycling centres are being managed by the IFFPG, which operate the centres on behalf of the Department of Environment.

“Farmers weigh in and weigh out, and this was the cause of the huge tailbacks,” explained Liam, responsible for managing the collection points.