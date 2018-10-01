Farm Ireland
450 farmers brave 2.5km tailbacks to receive €15/t to recycle old tyres

Farmers queue to recycle old tyres in Cavan. Picture: Chairman IFA Environment & Rural Affairs Committee, Thomas Cooney
Catherine Hurley

Farmers faced tailbacks of over 2km on Saturday, when the first of four bring centres opened to allow them recycle old tyres.

The farmers received €15/t for the tyres, up to 3/t, as part of a Department of the Environment-led initiative to encourage farmers to dispose of old tyres in an environmentally friendly way.

Cootehill Mart, in Cavan, was the first collection point for farmers to recycle tyres, and 450 farmers turned up with almost 1,000t of tyres throughout the day, according to Irish Farm Film Producers Group CEO, Liam Moloney.

“We knew it was going to be popular, but it proved to be exceptionally popular with farmers,” Liam Moloney said.

Picture: Chairman IFA Environment & Rural Affairs Committee, Thomas Cooney

Farmer and IFA Regional Chairman for Ulster and North Leinster, Nigel Reneghan attended Cootehill Mart on the collection day. “It is obvious that we need a collection point in every county,” he said.

He also said that farmers can’t be expected to travel such distances to recycle their tyres, another reason to have a collection point in every county.

The recycling centres are being managed by the IFFPG, which operate the centres on behalf of the Department of Environment.

“Farmers weigh in and weigh out, and this was the cause of the huge tailbacks,” explained Liam, responsible for managing the collection points.

“Lessons were learned, including that we need a holding centre, which was provided in Cootehill, two-thirds of the way through the day,” Liam explained.

He also said that, after the four recycling days are held, funding will be assessed and further dates will be set if resources allow.

Farmers weigh in at the recycling centres and receive €15/t for the tyres, up to €45/t for three tonnes of tyres. After this, if farmers wish to deposit over 3t of tyres, they will have to pay a commercial rate of €160/t to get rid of the tyres.

There is €700,000 to support the farming community, from the department of Environment for farmers to responsibly dispose of old tyres. This has funded the four collection days.

The remaining farm tyre bring-centre dates 2018 are as follows:

·        Wexford, New Ross Mart, October 9.

·        Galway, Athenry Mart October 13.

·        Tipperary, Gortdrum Mines, October 20.

