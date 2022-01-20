3 compelling reasons to use protected urea in 2022

There are three good reasons to use protected urea (urea with urease inhibitor) rather than CAN or straight urea — cost, long-term effectiveness and reduced emissions.

Here is a run-down of the benefits of protected urea, as well as a guide to its best use.

Cost

Protected urea (protected with a urease inhibitor) is cheaper than CAN and straight urea.

Protected urea is cheaper than CAN on a cost per kg of nitrogen basis, and, while it may appear slightly dearer than ordinary urea, it will give the same ‘effective N’ for the plant as urea, at a 12.0pc lower spreading rate.

Table 1 summarises the N lost from the three N fertiliser products as ammonia and nitrous oxide nitrogen gases.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that ammonia loss from urea is 15.5pc on average. Both protected urea and CAN have lower rates of N loss (79pc reduction for protected urea = 3.3pc loss; 85pc reduction for CAN = 2.3pc loss).

Published research has quantified direct N loss as nitrous oxide from urea (0.25pc), protected urea (0.4pc) and CAN (1.49pc).

When indirect loss through ammonia redeposition is included, urea and protected urea are similar.

In summary, protected urea curtails N losses compared with straight urea and CAN. This makes it more cost-effective.

While the cost per kg of nitrogen is cheapest for straight urea (Table 2), when the extra losses associated with straight urea are accounted for, protected urea is cheaper.

Example

Assuming a rate of 50kg of N spread as protected urea or 50kg spread as CAN in March 2022, the equivalent quantity of N as straight urea that would need to be spread is 57kg to achieve the same plant-available N, allowing for the extra losses with straight urea.

If we assume costs of urea = €950/t, protected urea = €1,000/t, CAN = €750/t, Table 3 highlights the difference in cost — with protected urea being the cheapest option.



This example above, using current fertiliser prices, shows that using urease inhibitor more than covers its cost, if it saves 6 kg of N/ha.

The value of retaining N that had previously been lost as ammonia has increased dramatically.

Also, in a situation where N application rate is limited, it makes sense to use less of a more effective product.

Long-term grass growth

Protected urea grows more grass in the long term, studies have shown.

While the quantity of grass grown by using CAN, protected urea and urea was similar across all fertiliser types in short-term Teagasc trials, in a long-term trial at Johnstown Castle, the grass grown by the fertiliser (net of the zero N control) for protected urea was greater than straight urea in six out of seven years (see Graph 1).

The exception was 2018, when due to drought, water was the limiting factor, not nitrogen.

Protected urea grew 13pc more grass on average compared to straight urea.

The additional yield is similar in magnitude to the extra effective N level delivered to the plant by protected urea over standard urea.

CAN yielded 9pc more than straight urea.

Reducing emissions

By switching to 100pc protected urea on dairy farms, total farm emissions have the potential to be reduced by 7-8pc at a spreading rate of 200-250 kgN/ ha.

The equivalent savings on total emissions on suckler farms are 1-2pc, at a spreading rate of 60-80 kgN/ha.

Straight P and K fertilisers or blends such as 0-7-30 or 0-10-20 would be needed to achieve a 100pc switch.

Alternatively, using a split or two of high P-K products such as 18-6-12 +S based on nutrient need opens the opportunity for more straight N slots where protected urea +/-S is a good fit.

Which product to use?

There are 20 protected urea products available from six companies. There are straight N options, N+S options as well as N+K+S options.

If in doubt on which products to use, check the list at www.teagasc.ie/crops/soil--soil-fertility/

Supply may be an issue in 2022; get your order in early to help reduce agricultural emissions.

Practicalities of using it

Precise and ‘even’ spreading of fertiliser is essential. As protected urea is a high-N product, trial and error is not an option, it must be got right first time. Key points:

■ Even spreading depends on the fertiliser physical quality, the spreader, the bout width used, and the adjustment of the spreader.

■ All urea fertilisers are lower density than CAN, which makes them a little more challenging to spread wide, so bout width choice and machine setting are vital.

Urea from different sources varies in quality. Larger and stronger granules spread better.

■ Protected urea will spread similarly to standard urea, provided it is treated and stored well.

Choose a product that has larger and stronger particles. Excessive deposits on the spreading vanes indicates poor quality control in production or storage, impacting on even spreading.

■ Provided the correct settings and bout width are used, protected urea can be spread evenly with most spreaders.

■ To set the spreader, match the fertiliser’s quality to a product on the spreader manufacturer’s database (assessing size and strength).

Use the manual or app or online resource to determine the bout width capability and the spreader settings (disc, vane, hopper height/angle etc) for good spreading.

■ Use simple tray tests if guided by the manufacturer to verify the spread pattern.

See www.teagasc.ie/crops/soil--soil-fertility/fertiliser-spreaders/

Mark Plunkett, Patrick Forrestal and Siobhán Kavanagh are Teagasc advisors