150 recommendations on biodiversity loss in new report from Citizens’ Assembly

Dr Aoibhinn Ni Shúilleabháin, chair of the Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss. Photo: David Young/PA Wire Expand

Margaret Donnelly

Over 150 recommendations were made by the Citizens’ Assembly final report on Biodiversity Loss, which it says has the potential to dramatically transform Ireland’s relationship with the natural environment.

The report expresses the Assembly’s clear disappointment at the State’s failure to adequately fund, implement and enforce existing laws and policies.

