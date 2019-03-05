'10,000 aeroplanes to blame for climate change, not farmers'- Michael Healy-Rae

The “10,000 aeroplanes in the sky” are to be blamed for climate change and not farmers, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has said,

The Kerry TD told the Ireland Unfiltered Show on Joe.ie that farmers and their animals being targeted by climate activists is “rubbish”

“Right now, this minute, there are 9,600 airplanes up in the sky. Is somebody going to come along so and tell those people 'well do you know in the future we’re going to have to stop all air travel because look at what their putting out into the atmosphere'?

“There are nearly 10,000 planes up in the sky and we have people coming along and talking about farmers with their animals and that that’s what’s going to destroy the earth – rubbish,” he said.

The Kilgarvan native pointed out that the notion that people should reduce turf usage and meat intake to save the planet is also “nonsense”

“And then somebody burning a bit of turf in a fire or cutting a bit of timber to keep themselves warm. They want to perish the people, they want to starve us, we won’t be able to eat meat, we won’t be able to drink milk, we won’t be able to light a fire. I mean, that’s nonsense.”

Last year, Healy-Rae’s brother Danny stated that storms were worse hundreds of years ago than they are now and reiterated that he does not "subscribe to the idea that man can influence climate"

"I don't believe any human has control over the weather," he said. "There were floods long before it [cars] too, I don't subscribe to that notion [of human-influenced global warming], I honestly don't.