Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 5 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'10,000 aeroplanes to blame for climate change, not farmers'- Michael Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae
Michael Healy-Rae
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

The “10,000 aeroplanes in the sky” are to be blamed for climate change and not farmers, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has said,

The Kerry TD told the Ireland Unfiltered Show on Joe.ie that farmers and their animals being targeted by climate activists is “rubbish”

“Right now, this minute, there are 9,600 airplanes up in the sky. Is somebody going to come along so and tell those people 'well do you know in the future we’re going to have to stop all air travel because look at what their putting out into the atmosphere'?

“There are nearly 10,000 planes up in the sky and we have people coming along and talking about farmers with their animals and that that’s what’s going to destroy the earth – rubbish,” he said.

The Kilgarvan native pointed out that the notion that people should reduce turf usage and meat intake to save the planet is also “nonsense”

“And then somebody burning a bit of turf in a fire or cutting a bit of timber to keep themselves warm. They want to perish the people, they want to starve us, we won’t be able to eat meat, we won’t be able to drink milk, we won’t be able to light a fire. I mean, that’s nonsense.”

Last year, Healy-Rae’s brother Danny stated that storms were worse hundreds of years ago than they are now and reiterated that he does not "subscribe to the idea that man can influence climate"

"I don't believe any human has control over the weather," he said. "There were floods long before it [cars] too, I don't subscribe to that notion [of human-influenced global warming], I honestly don't.

Also Read

"They are facts and you can go all the way back to the 1740s when there was rain for two years."

Mr Healy-Rae said experts in the industry were making a substantial living from climate change and he was unhappy with how the Government was dealing with the issue.

"I believe that climate change is one of the biggest industries in the world, they're making money out of it," he said.

"I don't subscribe to this climate change thing and the way it is being meted out.”

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Tax-free timber a key reason for forestry replanting obligation - Minister
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

March 'to be the month of many weathers' as Storm Freya hits with...
Gorse fire raging on Bray Head in mid-July

Farmers say decision not to extend burning season could increase wild fire risk
Farmers support weed wiping initiative in Seagahan catchment.

Free weed-wiping service deemed great success in Northern Ireland
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

Balmy days: But unsettled weather set to sweep in
File photo

Lime sales surge as farmers make most of mild conditions
Gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains last night.

Gorse fires in February are started by humans, not climate change-...


Top Stories

Seamus Scallan, Wicklow Cattle Company

Dairy calf prices plummet as shipping backlog hits trade
Tom Cleary

Former Dairy Board Chair Tom Cleary passes away
Picture: IFA

Wrong country code on label leads to confusion around SuperValu beef
Tánaiste Simon Coveney

Intensive talks underway to secure EU funds for Irish agriculture if no-...
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers warn rural broadband rollout cannot 'fall off a cliff'
What the proposed new Farm Sustainability Tool for Nutrients could look like.

Plans underway for new nutrient management tool for farmers to comply...
Stock photo

Suspended sentence for Leitrim farmer who claimed almost €30,000 in farm...