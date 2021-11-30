10 future agri measures to help reduce GHG emissions

Up to 10 new agricultural measures are expected to be implemented into Teagasc’s next Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

It follows a Government commitment to carry out a “complete review” of the current MACC in Climate Action Plan 2021, which aims to cut farm emissions by between 22pc and 30pc (on 2018 levels) — from 22.03Mt (megaton) to 16-18Mt — by the end of the decade.

In a note to the Climate Change Advisory Council regarding its two five-year carbon budgets, Teagasc proposed several new measures that could be added to ongoing and proposed methane, nitrous oxide and carbon sequestration research programmes.

However, it warns that the success of the measures depends on:

■ the completion of current scientific trials;

■ the willingness of farmers to share data about new actions taken on-farm;

■ the prospect of incorporating the “measured, reported and verified” (MVR) data into the national EPA inventory on agricultural emissions.

The inventory is the official measure of greenhouse gases emitted by each sector. In agriculture, it’s based on animal numbers, crop areas and fertiliser use. Following an evaluation of Teagasc’s 2018 MACC measures and the Department of Agriculture’s 2020 Ag Climatise Strategy, Teagasc concluded the following expanded measures may be achievable without reducing the national herd:





Reduced age of slaughter

Over the last decade, substantial progress has been made in the age at which cattle are slaughtered in Ireland — in 2010, the average age at which dairy-sired steers were slaughtered was 908 days, while in 2020 it was 857 days.

As a result, Teagasc says methane emissions have reduced by 158kt (kiloton) CO2e (total greenhouse gas emissions) over the period.

Although progress to 2030 is expected to be slower, Teagasc says a further one-month reduction in average slaughter age can be achieved, which would yield an average reduction in emissions of 174kt CO2e by the end of the decade.





Feed additives (3-NOP)

Research is currently investigating the methane-mitigating effects of a range of feed additives, including 3-Nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP).

Teagasc says this promising methane inhibitor has accrued supplementation results consistent with a methane yield decrease of 30pc in several worldwide trials.

In June, Teagasc began a methane-mitigation trial in growing beef cattle on 3-NOP as part of the process to register the additive for use under Irish production systems.

While 3-NOP won’t be available for use in Ireland until at least the end of 2022, it can only be applied in indoor systems in its current form.

However, Teagasc says a slow-release prototype is being developed for grazing cattle and is being tested in New Zealand.





Compound fertilisers

Last year, a preliminary trial showed a significant (40pc) reduction in nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions from the lower nitrate-to-ammonium ratio in compound fertilisers compared to CAN. Teagasc says this research, alongside associated fertiliser use changes, could represent an average reduction in emissions of 109kt CO2e per year, rising to a maximum of 206kt CO2e per year if 50pc of high-nitrogen compound was switched to low-nitrogen compounds.





Slurry spreading

Ireland uses a default emission factor of manure, which is the same default value for any fertiliser, regardless of its source and nitrogen form.

However, recent research has produced new emission factors for dung and urine excreted at pasture, which highlights that Irish emission factors were lower than those applicable under the current national inventory.

Teagasc says this new research has the potential to reduce manure emissions by 30pc-60pc or 313kt CO2e per year if new national emission factors confirm the reductions in N20 emissions for manure spread using low emissions (LESS) methods.





Digestate from

anaerobic digestion

If the levels of biogas and biomethane production

projected in the Teagasc MACC were to be realised, Teagasc says this would yield over seven million tonnes of digestate per annum by 2030.

This would deliver an average carbon sequestration increase of 96kt CO2e per year, rising to 170kt CO2e per year by 2030.





Enhanced weathering

Teagasc says basic rocks, such as basalt, show great potential for enhanced weathering as the addition of basalt rock dust to soils can reduce pH, condition soils and enhance CO2 removal.

It says this could represent a reduction in emissions of 152kt CO2e per year if 5,000ha had 10t basalt added per hectare.





Multi-species swards

There is growing evidence that multi-species swards can reduce nitrogen fertiliser requirements by over 150kg of nitrogen per hectare, and outperform high-nitrogen fertiliser perennial ryegrass monocultures, even under drought conditions.

Multi-species swards with plantain have been found to reduce yield-scaled N2O emissions by 58pc-63pc.

Teagasc says if 50,000ha of nitrate derogation pasture was converted to multi-species swards, this would reduce N2O emissions by up to 69kt CO2e per year.

While there are suggestions that multi-species swards can increase soil carbon sequestration and reduce enteric methane emissions, Teagasc says the results are uncertain and national research is urgently required to confirm both.





Pig slurry on arable

If 50pc of pig slurry is spread on tillage land, Teagasc says this would increase carbon input by 15,000t per year. And if 12pc is assumed to be incorporated in soil organic carbon, Teagasc says this will result in 11.2kt CO2e per year abated.

Plus, 2.5kt of mineral nitrogen would be displaced, resulting in a reduction of N2O emissions of up to 35.8kt CO2e per year.





Agro-forestry

The growing of trees combined with animal or crop agriculture has the potential to increase carbon removal in wood products and soil carbon sequestration.

However, given that agroforestry is classified as ‘forestry’ and requires a reclassification of land and mandatory replanting, Teagasc says it is unlikely that more than 5,000ha would be established prior to the end of the decade.

Nonetheless, this would accrue up to 26kt CO2e per annum sequestration by 2030.





Hedgerows

Hedgerows can sequester carbon both above and below the ground via increased soil organic carbon.

As hawthorn-dominated hedgerows sequester between 0.6t and 3.3t carbon per hectare per year,

Teagasc says planting 10,000km of new hedgerows would increase carbon sequestration by approximately 9.5kt CO2e year, while increasing height and/or width and allowing a tree to develop every 6-10m could increase sequestration by around 0.65t CO2 per km.

If 10pc of the hedgerow area (65,000km) was improved, Teagasc says this would yield an extra 6.5kt CO2 per year.