10 future agri measures to help reduce GHG emissions

Reduced age of slaughter, adding 3-NOP to feed and growing hedgerows among expanded actions to be implemented

Claire Mc Cormack

Up to 10 new agricultural measures are expected to be implemented into Teagasc’s next Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

It follows a Government commitment to carry out a “complete review” of the current MACC in Climate Action Plan 2021, which aims to cut farm emissions by between 22pc and 30pc (on 2018 levels) from 22.03Mt (megaton) to 16-18Mt by the end of the decade.

