Farmers and contractors need more flexibility around hedgecutting and management of upland areas, says ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch.

Last week the issues of extending hedge cutting from August 1 and allowing scrub burning in March, proposed under the Heritage Bill, were debated by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht along with stakeholders from the agricultural and wildlife community.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Mr Punch (inset) said: "We can't use hedge cutting as another stick to beat farmers with. "We need flexibility for contractors and farmers because in many areas it was impossible to cut hedges this autumn because of the wet weather."

While the Bill proposes that only roadside hedges would be cut in August, Mark McDowell of the Hedge Laying Association of Ireland said that this would be hard to police. "It's hard enough to enforce current rules. There's already scope for misunderstanding and misinterpretation."

