'Deer coming into farmyards at night and eating silage alongside cattle' - Group call for hunting extension

Attendees at a public meeting organised by the Manor Kilbride Deer Management Project (MKDMP) heard that there is an over-reliance on recreational hunting as the principle means for controlling the over-population of wild deer in Wicklow.

Experts stated that recreational hunting is inadequate as a deer conservation measure and as a means to control the serious economic damage caused by wild deer especially to agriculture and woodlands, according to the Bray People.

It reports that the meeting featured talks on deer damage and the adverse impact they have on agriculture and forestry; disease risk and spread; road traffic collisions; household garden and shrub damage; and sustainable management of the wild deer population. During the meeting, Sean Eustace, chairman of MKDMP, presented a progress report on deer management planning.

Despite reasonably active deer hunting in the Kilbride area, large numbers of deer are regularly sighted and recorded, ranging from three to four but also including large herds from 30 to 60 deer. There is also evidence that significant numbers are coming into farmyards at night and eating silage alongside cattle. MKDMP, which has hunting and farming interests among its stakeholders, agrees that even an extension of one month to the deer hunting season in Wicklow (from the end of February to the end of March) could have a very positive impact. This had been approved by Minister Jimmy Deenihan some years ago but has not been enacted.