Decision time for Ireland’s forestry sector

There are strong arguments in favour of expanding our national forest estate. Forests are central to Ireland’s climate-change targets so planting more of these is a key strategy to balance the books for Irish agriculture’s greenhouse emissions.

The forest sector already contributes about €2.3bn to our GDP and employs 12,000 people, but only 11pc of Ireland is forest compared to more than 38pc across the EU. We have made great strides in growing new forests over the past 100 years, but we need to redouble our efforts. Annual planting is down from 6,000 to 2,000 hectares in just the last five years and the situation needs to be turned around.

Every new hectare of forest is a new carbon sink that helps us battle climate change and adjust our land-use mix where we have a major issue with the level of greenhouse emissions from our agriculture sector, which accounted for 37pc of national emissions in 2020. Today it is recognised that farming for carbon is strategically important just like farming for food.

The calculus has changed, and additional priorities are asserting themselves. Essentially, the more trees we have and the fewer cows, the better our agriculture balance sheet will look. Already our forests store more than 300 million tonnes of carbon and absorb an additional five million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Much poor agricultural land is unprofitable and could be used to plant trees, helping both farmers and the environment. Government research shows how planting forestry, with the government grants and farmers’ premia available, and the high value of softwood timber, is more financially rewarding for farmers than any land use other than dairying.

Timber prices peaked at all-time record levels last year and the future looks very bright for those who have planted their land and invested in forestry. Architects and builders are increasingly looking to timber as the optimum sustainable building product and across the world new multi-storey buildings are using timber to reduce embedded carbon.

At home, we are looking to green our housing stock and use more timber frames.

Public opinion is also squarely behind planting more trees. Surveys show 75pc of people say they would like to see more forests and woodland across the country. People value the environmental benefits of planting more forests and appreciate the recreational amenity these provide. There is a general recognition that forests make a valuable contribution to our society, and we should have more of these. Another key finding is more than 80pc of people are happy to see all types of trees planted and favour a mix of species.

The Government, forest sector and various stakeholders are currently discussing what the future of Irish forest policy should look like. The key decisions are being made right now, and a new national policy will be finalised this year. This is decision time for the future of Irish forestry, and we need to get those decisions right. A central theme for the forest sector is the need for a scalable and sustainable forestry model. Scale is a prerequisite to delivering large-scale economic and climate-change benefits from Irish forestry and timber. We will achieve little if we confine forestry to being a niche activity.

The forest sector is arguing for key attributes to the new forest policy. We need a policy that is implementable rather than aspirational. It must deliver much higher levels of afforestation, ensure a balanced approach to species selection, make forestry attractive to farmers and landowners, deliver forestry at scale to combat climate change, deliver biodiversity and habitats objectives, and deliver timber production.

A national land-use policy should be developed to ensure our national land resource is appropriately apportioned and managed. Land availability is an issue. We need to identify the land most suitable for forestry and plant the right tree in the right place for the right reason.

One of the key implementing measures of our forest policy will be a new National Forestry Programme 2023-2027. This funding programme for private forestry will have to be attractive enough and provide sufficient incentives to deliver 10,000 hectares per annum of afforestation. Species mix is vital, as are sufficient grants and farmer premiums.

A further prerequisite for success is the introduction of appropriate and effective regulation that supports the further development of the sector while at the same time protecting the environment. Philip Lee Solicitors is engaged by the Department of Agriculture in a review of the regulatory approach, and it must be hoped that this project can set us on the path to much needed reforms.

Finally, we need to create an information campaign to increase support and understanding of forestry and to encourage landowners and farmers to plant. We can promote the quality of timber from this island and highlight the leisure, health and environmental benefits our forests are providing.

Forestry has never been more relevant and important. It supports so many of our national objectives. A commercially successful and vibrant forestry sector is critically important in order to be able to deliver this wide range of benefits to Irish society.

Therefore, it is important that we balance our economic, social and environmental objectives, and to continue to do this successfully it is about planting the right tree in the right place for the right reason.

Mark McAuley is director of Forest Industries Ireland