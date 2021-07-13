Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dairy farmer and forestry owner sells carbon credits for €9,000

Forestry stock image Expand

Close

Forestry stock image

Forestry stock image

Forestry stock image

Declan O'Brien

A Co Limerick dairy farmer and forestry owner has secured close to €9,000 for the carbon credits from 100ac of semi-mature woodland.

John Hourigan told the Farming Independent that there was strong interest in the carbon credits from his plantations, which he had offered to a number of local firms.

Mr Hourigan milks 150 cows and keeps replacements on 245ac of grazing ground at Murroe in east Limerick. However, he also owns 204ac of forestry in three sections in counties Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

Most Watched

Privacy