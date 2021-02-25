DAFM strategy to reform forestry licensing system unveiled

A new strategy to reform the Irish forestry licensing system has been endorsed by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and the Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett.

The strategy – named ‘Project Woodland’ – will involve four different workstreams working to Minister Hackett through a project manager and project board.

The project board will be chaired by Department of Agriculture Secretary General Brendan Gleeson.

Speaking at the launch of the report Minister McConalogue said the new initiative is aimed at solving many of the issues which have “mired” the forestry sector in recent times – including significant delays and backlogs in licence approvals for felling, planting forest roads.

"We are focused on delivering solutions for the sector. As minister with responsibility for the forestry sector, Minister Hackett will lead the implementation of Project Woodland and I am confident that it can be a success.

“Challenges remain in dealing with issues in the sector, but I am hopeful that the report Minister Hackett is launching today can overcome many of these challenges.

"Having a vibrant forestry sector is crucial to the overall strategy of the agri food sector, as well as ensuring we have a stable, balanced economy. We have the potential to deliver a brighter future for this great sector but all stakeholders must work together in order to make that happen.”

Acknowledging the work of Jo O’Hara, the former CEO of Scottish Forestry, who prepared the report on the implementation of the Mackinnon report on forestry licences, Minister Hackett said: “Jo O’Hara has confirmed my own belief that while of course the issues with licencing – of afforestation, roads, and felling – must be addressed, bigger questions about forestry also need to be considered.

"Timber production is important, but trees are about more than timber. They are also about beauty, biodiversity, the environment, carbon capture, community enjoyment and enterprise, and social good, and it’s time to find the space to say that, and to value that.

"That is why I am delighted today to announce the immediate setting up of Project Woodland.”

Workstreams

The Department has said that Project Woodland’s workstreams will work concurrently, focusing on different areas – the first one will concentrate on the backlog, the second on a vision for forestry, the third on devising a fit for purpose organisational structure, and the fourth on streamlining the licensing process for the future.

It said each workstream will be supported by a working group made up of stakeholders drawn from the minister’s existing Forestry Policy Group and will be chaired by “an independent, experienced outsider.”

Minister Hackett continued: “When you’re dealing with a difficult situation, fire-fighting in effect, it can be difficult to see the bigger picture…. to see the wood for the trees you could say.

"That is why I expect the distinction between the workstreams to be so helpful. I also expect the involvement of the members of my stakeholder Forestry Policy Group in the working groups to make a big difference because we need everyone’s input.

"Final decisions will always have to be taken by me, but we simply must find better ways of listening to, and taking into account the views of those who are involved in, and affected by, woodlands. And they must commit to listening to the views of each other too.”

“I expect the working groups to be wide-ranging. And I also expect that there will be interaction between the working groups and other areas in the department so that, for example, CAP measures, or perhaps eco-schemes for farmers who would be prepared to plant smaller areas are aligned with Project Woodland, rather than in any sense, in competition with it.”

The Minister also announced an initiative involving communities, explaining that she had asked Irish Rural Link to undertake a study on the effect of forests on communities, she said: “‘I am asking Irish Rural Link to build up on the work done by Aine Ní Dhubháin in UCD a few years ago, to engage with communities, to look at the up and downsides of forests for them as they exist at the moment, and come up with recommendations for the future, which can then be fed into the ‘Shared National Approach’ workstream.”

She concluded: “Forestry is central to of many of this Government’s and indeed the EU’s policies particularly on climate action, biodiversity and rural economic development. And while there is no silver bullet, I am determined to get this right.

"It will require substantial effort by all stakeholders but I believe the will is there and I look forward to working closely with everyone. If the right tree, is planted in the right place, everyone will gain. Jobs will be supported, communities will enjoy recreation and other benefits, and biodiversity will thrive. That is what I want the legacy of Project Woodland to be.”

