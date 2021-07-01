Cork and Kerry saw highest planting rates in 2020

Just 2,434ha of new forests were created in the country last year which equates to only 30pc of the Government’s annual planting target of 8,000ha, a new report has confirmed.

It comes as farm leaders continue to mount pressure on the Department of Agriculture over the ongoing forestry licensing crisis – to date, approximately 1,500 new licences have been issued for 2021, just over 30pc of the Department’s target to issue 4,500 new licences by the end of the year.

According to the Department’s newly published annual Forest Statistics Report, Cork had the highest afforestation area last year at 293ha, followed by Kerry at 289ha.

It states that 50.8pc of forests are in public ownership, with the remainder in private ownership. It also states that farmers accounted for 81pc of private lands afforested between 1980 and 2020.

Nationally, it says, conifer species are “the dominant species present”, representing 71pc of forest area, while broadleaved species accounted for 29pc. The proportion of broadleaves in new forests created during 2020 is 34pc, an increase of 9pc over the area established in 2019.

Native Woodlands established as part of the afforestation scheme in 2020 represented 19pc of the total area, marking an increase of 10pc over the area established in 2019.

Other findings of the report, which is prepared annually by the Department, include the following:

In 2020, total expenditure was €79.2 million which includes afforestation grants, annual premium payments and grants for forest road infrastructure;

Since 1980, over 23,000 private land owners have received grant aid to establish forests. The average size of private grant-aided afforestation since 1980 is 8.6ha;

The construction of nearly 100km of private forest roads was funded during 2020. This, the report says, reflects the projected increase in timber and wood to be harvested which is expected to double by 2030;

Felling licences were issued during 2020, for the thinning of 7,605 ha and the clearfelling of 11,870ha;

It points out that according to the State of Europe’s Forests 2020 report Ireland has one of the highest annual rates of change in forest area in Europe, expressed as a percentage of total forest area;

And it says that in 2019, Ireland’s forests removed close to 5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Minister of State at the Department Senator Pippa Hackett said: “‘Forest Statistics - Ireland 2021’ is a compilation of statistics on the forest estate and the forest industry in Ireland. It is the definitive compendium of up-to-date information on forestry in Ireland.

“The decreasing trend in the area being afforested annually is something that needs to be addressed. New forestry is essential to meeting not only our economic objectives, but also our climate change targets and our aims in terms of enhancing biodiversity. Therefore, the immediate priority is to address the current licencing difficulties and deliver on the objectives of set-out in Project Woodland.”

“My Department is also examining ways of promoting tree planting on farms on a smaller scale than our existing afforestation schemes for inclusion in the next CAP under agri-environment schemes. The primary aim of these measures is to promote and enhance biodiversity, by protecting important environmental resources and generating carbon sinks”.

‘Tickering’

Meanwhile, IFA farm forestry chairman Vincent Nally said farmers “need clarity” on when the licensing backlog will be cleared.

He added that improvements to the appropriate assessment procedures, and the removal of the need to submit a Natura Impact Statement in order for a felling and road application to be prioritised, were “positive developments”.

“We need to see new targets and increased output of licences associated with these improvements. Farmers have heard similar promises from the Department in the recent past, but the increased output never materialised.

“The Department issued a circular to the industry notifying them of changes to private tree felling licence (TFL) applications following an internal review of the system and appropriate assessment procedures.

“These changes are very much tinkering around the edges of a system that does not work for farmers. We are waiting on Project Woodland, which will hopefully lead to a complete overhaul of the forest licencing system, to deliver a new and improved system that will support farmers to plant more trees on farms,” said Mr Nally.

“Each of these licences represents a forest owner who wants to manage their forest. Every additional week limits their management options and potentially reduces the value of their timber crop.”

He stressed that a Natura Impact Statement may still be requested by the Department and under these circumstances it was vital that an environmental planning grant was introduced to support farmers with the cost.

There are approx. 6,000 forest licences in the system, of which 1,860 which are privately held, and are for afforestation. Road and felling are with the ecology section.

The Department’s target is to issue 4,500 new licences in 2021, or 375 licences per month. To date approx. 1,500 have issued, with nearly 300 licences issuing in May.