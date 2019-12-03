'Bring in fees to halt hike in forestry objections' says new report

The review commissioned by the Government was carried out by Scottish forestry expert James Mackinnon, who stated third-party rights of appeal on forestry should be placed on a similar financial basis to general planning.

The current appeals process was introduced through the Forestry Act in May 2017.

The review found that the number of appeals has risen sharply from 35 in 2017 to just under 200 in 2018, and to 250 in the first seven months of 2019.