Biomass burning a cul de sac - An Taisce

Moneypoint power station
Margaret Donnelly

A proposed shift towards biomass burning as coal and peat power stations are phased out is a serious mistake, according to An Taisce.

It supports a new study from Sandbag, a European NGO, which says the move does nothing to address climate change while posing threats to global forests, and calls for an end to all subsidies for biomass.

Far from reducing GHG emissions, as was initially thought, burning biomass instead of coal or peat in large power stations such as the ESB's Moneypoint plant in Clare is likely to be accelerating rather than mitigating climate change, claims the report titled 'Playing With Fire'.

It goes on to say that under the EU renewable energy directive, biomass is still included in the definition of a renewable 'carbon-neutral' source, and is thus eligible for subsidies as well as being exempted from CO2 emissions charges.

"Burning forests as a solution to climate change is as ridiculous as it sounds," said An Taisce's spokesperson.

"There is already overwhelming scientific evidence to show that this makes no sense at any scale above local use.

"If the Irish Government is in any way serious about meeting our climate obligations, it must amend the NECP to exclude biomass burning or co-burning entirely."

