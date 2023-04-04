Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Biogas is a good idea but the proposed Gort plant is in a bad location’

As the row over the proposed 25ac facility in Gort heads for the High Courts, one local farmer insists that bio-energy can be a ‘win-win for farmers and the environment’ if plants are built in the right place, while the IFA says ‘community buy-in’ is essential

Process: Maize silage is transported to a biogas plant on a farm in Germany. Photo: Getty Expand
The biogas plant supplies the village of Ellringen with all its energy Expand
A biogas plant operating next to a greenhouse in Germany Expand

Close

Process: Maize silage is transported to a biogas plant on a farm in Germany. Photo: Getty

Process: Maize silage is transported to a biogas plant on a farm in Germany. Photo: Getty

The biogas plant supplies the village of Ellringen with all its energy

The biogas plant supplies the village of Ellringen with all its energy

A biogas plant operating next to a greenhouse in Germany

A biogas plant operating next to a greenhouse in Germany

/

Process: Maize silage is transported to a biogas plant on a farm in Germany. Photo: Getty

Andrew Hamilton

Local buy-in will be key if the government’s target of developing around 130 anaerobic digesters in rural Ireland before 2030 is to be met.

Over the past five years, Gort in has been at the centre of the biogas debate, as plans for the development of a 10ha (24.7ac) facility on the outskirts of the Co Galway town have been contested at every stage of the planning process, and are now likely to be decided in the courts.

Most Watched

Privacy