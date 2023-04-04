‘Biogas is a good idea but the proposed Gort plant is in a bad location’

Local buy-in will be key if the government’s target of developing around 130 anaerobic digesters in rural Ireland before 2030 is to be met.

Over the past five years, Gort in has been at the centre of the biogas debate, as plans for the development of a 10ha (24.7ac) facility on the outskirts of the Co Galway town have been contested at every stage of the planning process, and are now likely to be decided in the courts.

When Donegal-based company Sustainable Bio-Energy first lodged plans for the facility in 2018, reaction among the local farming community was largely positive.

This mood appears to have changed in recent years, however, as strong opposition to the plant from sections of the community, including the Gort Biogas Concern Group, have left local farmers either against the facility, or unwilling to voice their support for it publicly.

In December 2022, an Bord Pleanála overturned the decision of Galway County Council and granted planning permission for the development.

According to Galway IFA chair Stephen Canavan, local farmers may be reluctant to go against the wishes of their own community and may be unwilling to supply the biogas facility with materials.



“If there is a reluctance from a community to have it in the area, I think farmers would feel obliged not to go against their community,” says Mr Canavan. ​

“For community buy-in and for farmer buy-in we need all of these things to be explained to us straight up. We need the details if people are going to be able to buy in to this.”

While farmers in the immediate Gort area have been reluctant to speak openly about the development, Craughwell farmer, Kevin Hannon says biogas could be a win-win for farmers and the environment.

Mr Hannon, whose farm is about 20km north of the proposed facility, says that while the benefits for farmers are clear, the location is the issue.

“It’s a good idea but in a bad location,” he says. “The benefits for the farmers are clear. They could sell their slurry to produce natural gas and be given back an even better product (the fertiliser by-product of the biogas plant) than the slurry.

“All of that and less emissions. It looks like a win-win for everyone. The farmer wins, the environment wins and we get power out of it. It’s a great idea and a win-win for everyone except for the people in the town of Gort.”

Mr Hannon expects that despite local opposition, many farmers will supply the facility once it is operational.

“If it gets built, I think it will be used. They will want a certain amount of slurry and there will be some part of local farmers who see this as an opportunity, a way of guaranteeing a better income from their land,” he says.

“We don’t have any idea what kind of income they are talking about at the moment. But they will also need straw, they will need bales of silage, and they will need slurry.

“You would imagine that they (the operators of the biogas facility) will be able to give contracts to farmers for this.

“If this facility gets the go-ahead it will bring an awful lot more traffic in and around Gort town, which might be good for some businesses but might be a lot for the local people to put up with.

“It seems a bit too close to the town and it’s beside a river. If it was in a more rural setting that would be a better job.”

Mr Canavan says farmers will need assurances and much more detail if they are to migrate over to supplying biogas facilities in large numbers.

The Corofin farmer says the farming community would “look favourably” on the transition but that any company seeking to develop a biogas facility would need to have their “ducks in a row” to ensure that farmers would supply them all year round.

“Anything that would allow a farmer to diversify his farm or improve the cash flow on a farm, we’d look favourably on it,” he says.

“There certainly would seem to be potential in it (anaerobic digesters) but there would have to be price guarantees and contracts… they’d have to be a lot of things like that that would give some certainty to farmers.

“If the financial side of it adds up, farmers will get involved. But if it doesn’t, I can’t see farmers committing to it if they are not getting the market price or a little bit better than the market price for it.

​“I would suggest that any company who is looking to build a biogas plant would want to have their ducks in a row when it comes to supplying the plant. It’s all a bit vague at the moment. I think farmers need the information. They [biogas developers] would want to front up first and explain to people what they want and the amount of money that they are prepared to pay for different products.”

Biogas plants can be operated using any non-woody organic material including slurry, grass, beat and other crops. Mr Canavan has called for more clarity over which materials would provide the better return for farmers at different times of the year.

“There will be a big seasonal aspect to this for farmers. A lot of farmers would have surplus slurry from January to March for example. But what they can supply [to a biogas plant] would be dependent on a lot of things including the weather and storage capacity,” he said.

“My understanding is that things like beat and corn is better for the digester than waste or grass, but I can’t imagine that farmers are going to store corn so that they can supply the biogas plant in February.

“I’m also led to believe that top quality silage grass in May is more valuable to the biogas plant than older grass that has gone to seed in July. So it’s not all the same. The same can be said about beat, which I understand is one of the higher value products for the plant. I’m led to believe that the higher the sugar content in the beat, the higher the price. All that would need to be clarified for farmers.”

Sustainable Bio-Energy Limited first lodged plans for the biogas facility in Gort in April of 2018. These plans were withdrawn by the company and a second application was made to Galway County Council in December of 2019.

The local authority refused this planning application in December of 2020 saying the proposed development was “contrary to proper planning policy”.

This decision was subsequently overturned by an Bord Pleanála in December of 2022, who sited the publication of the 2021 Climate Action Plan among the factors that it took into account in its decision.

Sustainable Bio-Energy were contacted for a comment, but did not respond.

‘This is really not a case of nimbyism’

The fate of the proposed biogas facility in Gort is likely to be decided in the High Court as a local community group has raised tens of thousands of euro to fund a legal challenge to the planning decision.

Ciaran O’Donnell of the Gort Biogas Concern Group says the local community is not against biogas in itself, but that the scale and the location of this facility is causing issues for locals.

Mr O’Donnell, a marine biologist, says the proposed facility is too close to people’s homes and to the centre of Gort.

“We have been fighting this for the last five years and we have been clear from the beginning, we are not opposed to the technology — biogas is proven — it’s the size of this development and the proximity to the town which are the issues,” he says.

“This facility will be one of the largest in the country when built and will be around 100m from the closest residence, around 400m from the closest housing estate and around 900m from the town square.

“The footprint of this facility will be around the same size as the entirety of our neighbouring village of Kinvara, so it is on that scale.

“There is also the traffic associated with it, the sounds and visual impacts, and the potential smell.

“The edge of the proposed site is 10m away from the Gort River, and that feeds into the Turlough SAC and into Coole Park. That is a concern.

“We have a karst (porous limestone) landscape around here and the site is positioned on top of an identified fissure. This is a worry as well.”

Hundreds of people attended a local meeting about the facility in Gort in January, when a bag containing dung was thrown in the direction of local TDs Cianán Cannon (FG) and Anne Rabbitte (FF).

Despite this incident, both TDs have pledged money to help support the legal challenge to an Bord Pleanála’s decision.

“We have raised a significant amount of money from the local community to fund our judicial review,” says Mr O’Donnell. “That’s the only avenue that we have left now, to take this to court.

“All of that money has been raised from the local community and has been raised in a very short amount of time. That shows the level of local support for this.

“This is really not a case of nimbyism. The scale and location of this plant is what makes it such an issue for people.”

The Concern Group has also highlighted the proposed facility’s proximity to the newly developed Gort River Looped Walk and the possibility that it may be close to the Athlone to Galway Cycleway, which is under development.