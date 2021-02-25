Agriculture ministers urge Environmental Pillar to ‘reconsider’ committee exit

Ministers at the Department of Agriculture have expressed “regret” over the decision of the Environmental Pillar to withdraw from the Agri-Food 2030 Strategy committee.

In a joint statement this afternoon, Agriculture Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue and Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett urged the Environmental Pillar – which has 32 members including: An Taisce, BirdWatch Ireland; Friends of the Earth; Hedge Laying Association of Ireland; Irish Peatland Conservation Council; Bat Conservation Ireland; Irish Wildlife Trust; and Native Woodland Trust – to “reconsider” it decision.

The statement said: "As ministers, we want to express our regret at the decision of the Environmental Pillar to withdraw from the Agri-Food 2030 strategy discussions.

“We sincerely hope the pillar will reconsider that decision and engage in the process as we believe it has an important role to play in the development of this policy.

“Agri Food 2030, under the chairmanship of Tom Arnold, will play a huge role in shaping the future direction of our sustainable agri-food sector. That is why it is crucial to have all stakeholders involved.

“We understand that the process is ongoing, and there is still time for further collaboration. We would urge all sides to recognise that and do all they can to remain engaged,” the statement concluded.

‘Failures’

This morning the Environmental Pillar representative announced its decision to formally withdraw from the Agri-Food Strategy 2030 committee.

It is understood that the decision was made due to perceived “failures” by the committee to align agricultural production policies with environmental protection and legal obligations.

The Department of Agriculture's Agri-Food Strategy 2030 – a 10-year strategy to replace Food Wise 2025 – is due to be published next month.

Leading water NGOs have also announced their support of the environmental sector’s decision to withdraw from discussions and, in doing so, has also issued further warnings over the impact of intensive agricultural practices on water quality.

Online Editors