Forestry deep in crisis as licensing falls 50pc short of target for sixth straight month

The Department of Agriculture has failed to meet even half of its targets for the issuing of private forestry licences for a sixth month in a row, the latest official data reveals.

Industry sources say the overall backlog for afforestation, felling and road licences reached 6,300 applications by March 20, including 1,800 forestry licensing applications submitted by Coillte.

A bottleneck of 1,980 applications for private forest owners (mainly farmers) to fell and thin their woodlands has also built up in the Department’s ecology division.

It comes despite a Departmental hiring blitz last year, where 20 new ecologists and 13 forestry inspectors were appointed to mitigate the sector’s 18-month-long state of crisis.

It has also emerged that private forest owners are being urged by the Department to source and fund their own ecology reports in order to get ahead of the queue.

Review

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard said: “The state of the licence crisis is frightening. There has been no movement over the last six weeks and their solution for small growers now is ‘go and get your own report’ — which costs about €1,500.

“The bottleneck in ecology stands at 1,980 licences; that figure is unchanged since January.

“Department ecologists are processing around 20-25 licences a week; it will take between 80 and 100 weeks to clear at this rate — without additional applications being submitted.”

The West Cork farmer said an external review of the Department’s application process is urgently needed.

“Coillte hired 20 ecologists to work on their licensing last year so they are coming through the process much quicker. For private owners there is a real fear that licences will continue to go down and we will not have timber for the industry. The lack of confidence is beyond belief at this stage.”

The Department did not respond to queries on the matters raised in this article.