Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 4 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Fly farmer Hexafly plots €10m drive to take flight

Farming

Alvan Hunt, CEO of Hexafly
Alvan Hunt, CEO of Hexafly
Louise Kelly

Louise Kelly

Meath-based agritech firm Hexafly is looking to raise €10m this year.

The company uses insects to turn waste into material that can be used in animal feed ingredients, fertilisers and a range of other industries.

Flies consume the waste, and as they grow they shed their skins, from which the valuable material is produced.

Hexafly, based in Ashbourne, has just closed a €1.1m funding round and is now seeking €10m to help build a larger production facility to fuel expansion. "Our goal is to educate people about the benefits of insect-derived protein, how sustainable it is and essentially find smart ways to feed the growing global population," Hexafly chief executive Alvan Hunt said.

The agritech company has raised €2.2m to date, which includes €900,000 in angel funding.

That's the largest investment in the agritech sector that has come out of the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN) - an umbrella group looking to increase the number of angel investors in Ireland. Other Hexafly backers include Enterprise Ireland and SOS Ventures.

The company exports more than 90pc of its insect-based products and is seeing growing demand in the US and the Far East.

"It's fantastic to be able to provide our alternative feed sources to sectors that need them, but we also want to have a long-term presence and become part of the food chain solution on a global level," Mr Hunt said.

Also Read

Irish Independent

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

WARNING: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Picture: Damien Eagers

Cabinet told no-deal Brexit will 'wipe out' beef industry
'A trust in your will is a complicated structure and one where taxation needs to be properly considered'

Legal Advice: We're worried our daughter in law will have a claim over the...

Tillage farmers told loss of chlorothalonil will have a negative impact on their...
Pictured is Michael Kavanagh from Coolgreany, Co Wexford on his farm. Picture: Patrick Browne

'The work is 24/7 but I'd love to expand the farm'
Boltown Hall

Good pedigree - the 19th century home of a two-time Grand National winner is...
Food marketing analyst Conor Hyde says 'non-GMO' labelling is set to become the next big food trend

The food trends set to change the face of farming
Massey Ferguson remains the market leader; the cornerstone of its success is a widening range of versatile stockman and loader tractor options

Powering ahead - Ireland's Top 10 tractors