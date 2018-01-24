Flooding adds to farmers fodder pressures as rainfall 300pc above normal levels in places
The picture above shows some of the heavy flooding which hit South Galway last weekend.
With parts of the country under water, Met Eireann forecaster Pat Clarke said rainfall in general over the past week has hit three times the normal level in the worst impacted areas. Hardest hit were north Munster, parts of the midlands and east Connacht suffered the worst.
Rainfall levels recorded at Gurteen were 316pc ahead of the normal readings for the time of year, with 68mm over the past week.
Mr Clarke said the forecast for the immediate future is changeable and unsettled, with the western half of the country due to experience the heaviest of the rain, particularly along the Atlantic seaboard.
He said the majority of soils were saturated and it was likely to worsen.
The wet weather is adding to the fodder pressures being experienced by farmers in the west and north-west.
The Department of Agriculture is understood to be finalising a scheme for subsidising the long-distance transport of fodder to stricken areas.
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said there would be a subsidy in place for affected farmers in badly-hit areas.