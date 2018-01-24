Flooding adds to farmers fodder pressures as rainfall 300pc above normal levels in places

With parts of the country under water, Met Eireann forecaster Pat Clarke said rainfall in general over the past week has hit three times the normal level in the worst impacted areas. Hardest hit were north Munster, parts of the midlands and east Connacht suffered the worst.

Rainfall levels recorded at Gurteen were 316pc ahead of the normal readings for the time of year, with 68mm over the past week.

Mr Clarke said the forecast for the immediate future is changeable and unsettled, with the western half of the country due to experience the heaviest of the rain, particularly along the Atlantic seaboard.