Five people including child in hospital after Co Antrim car and tractor crash

Police at the scene of an accident involving a tractor on the Pharis Road near Armoy. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Five people are receiving treatment in hospital after a crash between a car and a tractor in Co Antrim on Monday evening.

Five adults and one child were injured during the crash on the Pharis Road, Armoy.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) were called to the scene at 6.42pm.

A spokesperson said the NIAS dispatched four emergency crews, three rapid response paramedics and one doctor to the scene. The charity air ambulance with HEMS crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene two patients were taken by ambulance to Causeway Hospital, two were taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital and one was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The sixth patient was discharged at scene.

Online Editors