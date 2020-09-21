Feed ration prices to remain as ingredient costs surge globally

A SURGE in feed ingredient costs on world markets over the last month has killed the chances of a drop in ration prices this winter.

Compounders predict that the cost of beef and dairy rations will hold at current levels into the winter, with most quoting a delivered price of €255-275/t for standard beef rations, depending on protein content, ingredients and tonnage.

It had been anticipated that feed ration prices would ease this winter on the back of expected bumper harvest yields in the US, Ukraine and Russia.

However, stronger demand from China and harvest difficulties across Europe and North America has prompted a 10pc jump in the cost of feed ingredients.

Importers report that the cost of soya has increased from €350/t to €380/t, with distillers increasing from €210/t to €230/t. Rape meal prices have jumped €15/t to €245/t, while corn gluten has increased from €195/t to €205/t. Soya hulls are €10/t dearer at €175/t, with beet pulp increasing by a similar margin to €215/t.

“Reports that hedge funds and speculators are investing in the markets has driven on commodity prices further,” one compounder said.

John Bergin of importers R&H Hall said a number of factors have coalesced to push on raw material costs.

The drought in Britain has knocked 3.5m tonnes off the UK wheat harvest, he explained, while harvest difficulties in the Ukraine resulted in the wheat harvest coming in 7m tonnes under expectations at 32m tonnes.

Meanwhile, end-of-season weather events in the US, and currency related issues in Argentine, along with increased Chinese demand, have all combined to drive on markets over the last three weeks, Mr Bergin said.

Staying with feed prices, ICMSA has urged feed compounders to maximise usage of native grains this year. “We’re cognisant of the pressures that tillage farmers have been under and we would certainly welcome a more active sourcing of Irish ingredients for inclusion in feed,” said Denis Drennan, chairperson of ICMSA’s Farm and Rural Affairs Committee.

“Feed bills are a very significant cost on farms...but we’d still prefer to see more Irish ingredients in our ration,” he said.

In related news, early reports from the beans harvest suggest that yields this year are well back. Growers report yields of 1.5-2t/ac, back around 30pc on previous years.

