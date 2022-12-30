Farming

Farming still one of the most dangerous jobs as HSA confirms 12 farm fatalities in 2022

Falling from height and loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments were the leading causes of work-related fatalities in 2022. Expand

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Provisional data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) shows farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, with 12 fatalities recorded in 2022 compared to 10 in 2021.

The new data shows that 26 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in 2022 compared to 38 in 2021, representing the lowest figure recorded since the authority was established over thirty years ago. This decline comes against a 3.4pc increase in employment figures.

