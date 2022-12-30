Farming still one of the most dangerous jobs as HSA confirms 12 farm fatalities in 2022

Provisional data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) shows farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, with 12 fatalities recorded in 2022 compared to 10 in 2021.

The new data shows that 26 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in 2022 compared to 38 in 2021, representing the lowest figure recorded since the authority was established over thirty years ago. This decline comes against a 3.4pc increase in employment figures.

Fatal incidents happened to victims from all age groups, the highest number involved people between 55-64 years with 10 fatalities.

The age groups 55-64 and 65 years and over represents 69% of all fatalities in 2022, with these age groups representing 19% of employees in Ireland.

Falling from height and loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments were the leading causes of work-related fatalities in 2022.

Commenting, Mark Cullen, Interim HSA Chief Executive said: “We are urging employers and their workers to think about the task you’re asking others to carry out, or that you are about to undertake.

“Complete a risk assessment and make sure the right precautions are in place and nobody is putting themselves or others in danger. As evident in our records for 2022, if working with heavy machinery or at a height, be particularly vigilant and take the appropriate care.”

Dublin, Galway and Wexford recorded the highest level of fatalities with three in each county.

No fatalities were recorded in 2022 in counties Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Sligo and Wicklow

Of the 26 fatalities in 2022, 10 were employees, 13 were self-employed and three were non-workers. Of the fatalities, 25 were male and one was female.

The transport and storage sector recorded a decline of 83pc with one fatality in 2022, compared to six in 2021. Manufacturing recorded no fatalities in 2022, compared to five in 2021.

“It is positive to see such a substantial decline in work-related fatalities in 2022. However, our view is that every work-related death is preventable and vigilance around health and safety in Irish workplaces is still imperative,” Mr Cullen continued.

“Christmas this year for the families and friends of all those killed in workplace incidents will have been a difficult one and our thoughts are with them.”