Farming Independent - Contact us

The Farming Independent brings together the experience and market-leading expertise of Independent.ie to create Ireland’s most informative and independent agricultural news and analysis.

The Farming Independent brings together the experience and market-leading expertise of Independent.ie to create Ireland’s most informative and independent agricultural news and analysis.

Ireland is home to over 100,000 farms and the agri-food industry directly employs 50,000 people and is responsible for over 12pc of Irish exports.

With an agri-food industry worth €24bn to the national economy, the Farming Independent brings you key writers, opinion leaders and experts on the sector setting the agenda for this most important indigenous sector in Ireland.

The Farming Independent is also the home of informed analysis, technical advice, up-to-date market news and independent journalism - all brought to you instantaneously on your phone, desktop or tablet. It will also deliver innovative and engaging content delivery through video, podcasts, live blogs along with traditional news reporting.

The Farming Independent, will offer unrivalled farming and rural news coverage, cutting edge technical advice and the most up-to-date information on farm schemes and regulations.

The Farming Independent will draw on the extensive and comprehensive Irish Independent editorial platform and it will deliver to readers a definitive home for the entire agricultural sector and rural Ireland.

We hope that you enjoy the site and look forward to your feedback.

Contact