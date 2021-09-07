Farming

Farmers urged to fight attempts to pull prices

Chewing the fat: JJ Feeney, from Sligo, and Pat Joe McPadden, from Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, at Dowra Mart. Photo: Gerry Faughnan Expand

Martin Coughlan

Factory quotes for lamb were unchanged yesterday, with Kildare Chilling leading the way on €6.20+10c/kg quality assurance.

Kepak Athleague offered no official quote but are understood to be offering around €6.10/kg +10QA.

Cull ewes are back 10c/kg at a best of €3.20/kg.

