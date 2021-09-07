Farmers urged to fight attempts to pull prices

Factory quotes for lamb were unchanged yesterday, with Kildare Chilling leading the way on €6.20+10c/kg quality assurance.

Kepak Athleague offered no official quote but are understood to be offering around €6.10/kg +10QA.

Cull ewes are back 10c/kg at a best of €3.20/kg.

Sean McNamara of ICSA reckons the factories are trying to source more numbers by “threatening to pull the price”.

“But if farmers stand together and refuse to deal, the factories will have to hold where they are,” he said.

Sean reports lambs as selling from €6.30-6.40/kg with “some €6.50 along the way”.

On the mart front sales continue to be big, as is the norm for the year, but lambs eased in many places by €2-3/hd, while after a cracking start to the ewe hogget trade a month ago, prices seem to be on a downward trajectory with €20-30/hd wiped off their value last week.

It’s a trend that has Sean McNamara worried.

“What I’m seeing everyday is a changing of the guard,” he said. “Older sheep farmers are lightening their workload or passing on the business to their sons or daughters.

“They are keeping their hand in, but not to the same extent as their parents. A lot of them have jobs and are moving away from buying hoggets for breeding — instead they are buying ewe lambs with the intention of letting them lie on until the spring and probably slaughtering them.”

Meanwhile, I submitted some questions to the Department of Agriculture in relation to quality assurance labelling in the sheep industry:

Q: Does the Department liaise with Bord Bia in relation to the verification and differentiation in relation to labelling between quality assured and non quality assured lamb products?

A: “DAFM is satisfied that there is legislation in place to ensure the correct labelling of meat products and that the Department has a robust monitoring regime in place with the meat processing plants to ensure that no fraudulent labelling occurs.”

Q: What tonnage of sheepmeat does not qualify as quality assured?

A: “DAFM does not collect data on the tonnage of sheepmeat which is quality assured.”

So after all the effort and expense to get sheep electronic tagged and sheep farmers into the quality assurance scheme, there is no data on how much sheep meat is actually quality assured!

Around the marts

Mountbellew

A big sale, with more lambs and breeding sheep on offer saw ewe lambs the best performers: ten of 45kg for €151/hd, ten of 45.3kg at €130, and twelve of 35kg at€100/hd.

In general lighter store lambs were easier. There was a good selection of stag ewes with heavier lots in demand, prices ranged fromfor €88-177/hd.

The better ewe hogget made €160-190/hd, while first-crop ewes were €150-188/hd.

Loughrea

There were 800 on offer with Jim Cooney reporting trade for lambs holding steady, although Jim Cooney did think the 48-54kg lamb was starting to become scarce.

Among the heavier lambs, 50kgs sold to €142/hd, 49kgs made €140/hd and 48kgs saw €138/hd, while a pen of 44.6kg ewe lambs averaged €140/hd.

The better culls were back around €20/hd, with lesser quality easier by €30/hd; this left the top price at €176/hd for 101kg.

Breeding sheep were also easier, with the best of the Suffolk ewe hoggets making €218/hd.

Baltinglass

Again, strong numbers put prices a little under pressure, with breeding ewes the most affected.

The better 48-49kg lamb sold for €133-136/hd; 40kg lambs made €100-120/hd, while thirteen 40kg ewe lambs hit €140/hd.

Among the lighter stores, 30-33kgs sold from €76-85/hd, with 21-25kg lambs making €63-73/hd. Hogget ewes sold from €165-200/hd — back €10-20. Cast ewes sold from €65-145/hd.

Blessington

A very big sale with heavy sheep keenly sought: heavy lambs made €135-141/hd while heavy cast ewes were €136-172/hd.

Factory lambs sold from €118-134/hd, while lighter cast ewes made €76-128/hd. Among the stores, those over 40kg made €102-118/hd with those from 35-40kgs €85-100/hd, while your lighter store sold form €68-90/hd.

Suffolk ewe lambs cost €120-170/hd with Suffolk cross hogget ewes €174-258/hd — back €10-20/hd. Three- and four-year-old breeding ewes made from €160-196/hd.

Carnew

There were over 4,100 sheep on offer here last Thursday, with trade lively.

Top prices among the ewe lambs included 45kgs at €140/hd and 48kgs at €144/hd, with 46kg ram lambs making up to €137/hd. Heavy ewes topped out at €180/hd for 90kgs, with 70kgs at €136/hd and 80kgs €146/hd.

Among the ewe lambs 35-36kgs made from €135-140/hd with 32kgs making €117/hd. There were 40 pens of breeding sheep: the majority sold for €170-190/hd with the top call being €235/hd.

Headford

A big sale with 1,500 on offer saw lambs a good to steady trade, but breeding hoggets were back around €20/hd at €130-208/hd.

Among the heavier lambs, 49kg ewe lambs made up to €180/hd with 52kgs at €160/hd and 47kgs at €145/hd. The better 40kg lamb sold from €132-135/hd while among the lighter lambs €128/hd for a batch at 36.5 and €101/hd for 32kgswere among the standout prices. Second crop ewes ranged from €95-166/hd while cull ewes made from €70-158/hd.