Farmers urge Government to ban words like ‘burgers’ and ‘sausages’ for plant-based food

Farmers have urged the Government to strongly consider adopting regulations to ban “deliberately misleading” terms like ‘sausages’, ‘burgers’ and ‘chicken pieces’ for plant-based foods.

Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), said the use of these terms by food companies was cynical and deliberately misleading.

He added that, by adopting terminology and descriptions farmers have used about “real food” for centuries, it was a way of “camouflaging” highly processed, lab-developed products.

Similar regulations are currently being examined in Belgium and France.

Mr McCormack argued that these so-called “alternatives” should have to gain the trust of consumers on their own merits and cannot “piggy-back” on the trust and confidence gained “over millennia” by the real meat and dairy products that these alternative products are attempting to replace.

"This came from the same cynical and commercial motive that demanded that almond nut juice, flown in from California, be labelled as milk and placed in retail fridges alongside actual milk from cows two miles out the road,” he said.

The ICMSA president said the argument that plant-based products should be described as ‘chicken pieces’ in the interests of the environment was unacceptable.

It comes as Belgium is planning to follow France and ban the use of meat-related words on plant-based foods, meaning labels such as ‘veggie burger’, ‘vegan schnitzel’ or ‘vegetarian sausage’ would disappear from Belgian supermarket shelves.

The Belgian government is working on new guidelines around the designation of vegetarian and vegan products that notably would prohibit or make it more difficult for plant-based foods to refer to animal products.

However, the Belgian vegetarian and vegan association, EVA, is fighting the move, arguing in a statement that “names such as ‘vegetarian minced meat’ or ‘veggie chicken pieces’ inform consumers on how to prepare or eat the product”. EVA claims use of the terms does not confuse the consumer, but rather creates clarity.