Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 26 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers up demand for revamped forestry supports

Ken Whelan

The farming sector needs more incentives and supports for forestry expansion, the Irish BioEnergy Association (IrBEA) annual conference in Dublin heard recently.

Farmers need incentives to cluster machinery for timber production, a knowledge transfer programme on forestry and revitalised producer group, said IFA farm forestry executive Geraldine O'Sullivan.

The level of red tape imposed by the local and agricultural authorities on the smaller farm forests should also be reduced to manageable proportions, she added.

An estimated 40pc of our forestry is located on farms throughout the country and some 17,000 farmers are involved in the forestry programme.

Producer groups

These farm forests have an average size of 8ha.

Ms O'Sullivan called for CAP incentive payments to apply to every timber producer group in the country and not just to new entrants.

Such a move would allow all producer groups to set up a proper timber supply chain and the development of timber production centres.

The sector also needs educational programmes and discussion groups, said Ms O'Sullivan.

Also Read

This would have the additional advantage of keeping the industry local and creating jobs in rural Ireland.

Ms O'Sullivan added that farm forestry is a great economic opportunity for rural Ireland if approached in a sensible and co-ordinated fashion in the countryside.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

A Farmer puts out silage for the Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle in a shed on his farm. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Brexit beef chaos hitting prices by up to €150/hd
JP Fenlon, Ballylinan and Laois Ploughing chairman ploughing in the junior class at the South Laois Ploughing match at Springfield, Ballacolla, Saturday 23 February 2019. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Spring sun: It's the hottest February in 59 years
Sheep mart

Leading sheep marts won't be installing EID tag readers
ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe

Cloud cover won't hinder farming's 'eye-in-the-sky'
Teagasc's John Douglas speaks at the Grass10 Early Spring Grazing Sheep Walk on Dan O'Loughlin's farm at Mountrice, Monasterevin, Co Kildare. Photo: Damien Eagers

'Don't wait for the perfect day - get fertiliser spread as soon as you can'
A mock checkpoint manned by actors dressed as soldiers and customs officers constructed during an anti-Brexit rally at the Irish border near Carrickcarnan, Co Louth. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 26, 2019. Hundreds of protesters have warned Theresa May that a hard Irish border risks destroying Northern Ireland's hard-won peace. See PA story POLITICS Brexit Border. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Department recruiting vets to help inspections at harbours in case...
Pic: Don MacMonagle

Farmers say 'compensation is no answer to damage' as access for...