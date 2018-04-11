Farmers unaware of disease risk from healthy animals

Most farmers are unaware that healthy animals may be a source of infection for themselves or family members.

More than half surveyed also did not realise that disease can be contracted from sick poultry or pets, according to a disease watchdog, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It said that, on the other hand, farmers' knowledge of the risk to pregnant women of infection from birthing animals was high. Younger farmers, under 45 years of age, are more likely than older groups to know what a zoonosis is - that one can catch an infection from healthy animals, from sick poultry, and from pets.

Older farmers were more likely than younger farmers to identify aborting animals as a source of infection. One-third reported they did not wear a boiler suit or wet gear while working.