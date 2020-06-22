Farmers three times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke, warns new study

Increased mechanisation and the use of quad bikes may have led to a decline in fitness for farmers

More than eight out of 10 male farmers are overweight or obese and are three times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than the general population.

These are among the shocking findings from a new survey on farmer health, which identifies the decline in physical activity among farmers as a possible cause for the heightened health risks in the sector.

"We don't know for certain why the numbers are higher for farmers," said David Meredith, a research officer with Teagasc, which led the study along with the National Centre for Men's Health in Carlow IT.

"One theory is that increased mechanisation in farming, such as the use of quad bikes, means that farmers aren't getting the same amount of exercise they got in the past, but their diets have not changed accordingly. "Farmers also work long hours and do not have time to take the level of exercise required to reduce their weight."