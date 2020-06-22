Farming

Farmers three times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke, warns new study

Increased mechanisation and the use of quad bikes may have led to a decline in fitness for farmers Expand

Michael Keaveny

More than eight out of 10 male farmers are overweight or obese and are three times more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than the general population.

These are among the shocking findings from a new survey on farmer health, which identifies the decline in physical activity among farmers as a possible cause for the heightened health risks in the sector.

"We don't know for certain why the numbers are higher for farmers," said David Meredith, a research officer with Teagasc, which led the study along with the National Centre for Men's Health in Carlow IT.

