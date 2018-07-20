Farmers need incentives to compete in the forestry stakes

A SCHEME which incentivises farmers rather than multinational funds to plant new forests is urgently needed, according to IFA forestry chairman Pat Collins.

Mr Collins was reacting to last week’s move by Sinn Féin agriculture spokesman Mar­tin Kenny to make planning approval compulsory for plan­tations of five hectares or over. Currently plantations of up to 50 hectares do not require planning permission.

Deputy Kenny, who repre­sents Sligo-Leitrim, told the Farming Independent that bringing forestry within the remit of the planning laws will regularise the industry more effectively and speed up the reduction of our agricultural carbon emissions.

Deputy Kenny’s bill also deals with the visual impact of forests.

He said 18pc of the non-bog or mountain land in Leitrim has been turned over to forestry.

“The visual impact is certain­ly something I see in my part of the world, where we have large areas of forestry, mainly Sitka spruce and pine forests, which grow and block out people’s light and in many places break the horizon,” said Mr Kenny.

Object

“Many people built or bought houses with a beautiful view of a lake or mountains and within a couple of years forests grew in front of them and they have no right to object and no right to say anything to anyone about it.”