Farmers looking for a wife go back to basics to find love

Mairead Loughman, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath launched LoveHQ three years ago, setting up singletons.

She also developed the successful Table for Six initiative where a group of people looking for love go to dinner together and hopefully exchange numbers at the end of the evening.

Mairead also set up special 'A Farmer Wants a Wife' dinners looking to match lovers of the land with potential partners.

Mairead's latest pursuits are 'The Farmer Wants A Wife' country dancing events. She hosted the first event last week where over 300 people flocked to an evening of jives and jigs in Moate, Co Westmeath.

"We had almost 50:50 males and females at the event," she says.

"Johnny Brady, the country music star, provided the music and there were people of all ages from all over the country there.

"We had people from the ages of 20 to 70 there. They danced and everyone had a name tag with a name and a number code on it and people could write down at the end of the night the name and code of the person they liked.