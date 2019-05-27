Farmers looking for a wife go back to basics to find love

Matchmaker Mairead Loughman (centre) at the recent Farmer Wants A Wife dating and cancing event in Moate, Co Westmeath.
Matchmaker Mairead Loughman (centre) at the recent Farmer Wants A Wife dating and cancing event in Moate, Co Westmeath.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

A woman who has set up almost 5,000 dates for farmers and other rural dwellers in the last three years has launched a series of dancing match-making events.

Mairead Loughman, from Mullingar, Co Westmeath launched LoveHQ three years ago, setting up singletons.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

She also developed the successful Table for Six initiative where a group of people looking for love go to dinner together and hopefully exchange numbers at the end of the evening.

Mairead also set up special 'A Farmer Wants a Wife' dinners looking to match lovers of the land with potential partners.

Mairead's latest pursuits are 'The Farmer Wants A Wife' country dancing events. She hosted the first event last week where over 300 people flocked to an evening of jives and jigs in Moate, Co Westmeath.

"We had almost 50:50 males and females at the event," she says.

"Johnny Brady, the country music star, provided the music and there were people of all ages from all over the country there.

"We had people from the ages of 20 to 70 there. They danced and everyone had a name tag with a name and a number code on it and people could write down at the end of the night the name and code of the person they liked.

Also Read

"Over 160 numbers were exchanged on the night."

Mairead says it can be difficult for farmers to put themselves out there and adds that they sometimes do not like the idea of online dating as they don't want everyone knowing their business.

"It can be hard for farmers to get themselves out of their comfort zone," she says.

"This is the perfect outlet for them. They want to meet their potential partner in person and feel chemistry.

"There's so much a farmer has to consider before they settle down with somebody. I get so many concerns that they are afraid that they won't get on with their family or that it won't work out and that the other person will take half the farm."

Mairead also does one-to-one consultations where she advises farmers on how to ask a girl out, how to dress on a date and how to flirt.

She plans to host a series of A Farmers Wants a Wife dancing events around the country.

"We'll have the next one after silage time in about two months and then would love to do another one after the Ploughing Championships. I'm thinking strategically about this."

For more information on events and matchmaking. Visit thefarmerwantsawife.ie.

Indo Farming

Farming Independent


Top Stories

'Medicinal cannabis - for which there is a rapidly growing multibillion-euro market - was not included in the planting trials because a licensing and regulatory process must first be undertaken nationally before it can be grown commercially' (stock photo)

Bord na Móna considering cannabis crops on Irish bogs in state body...
caption

Why this mobile farm doesn't sugarcoat the realities of farming even when...
Stock image

Anne Fitzgerald: 'Crying foul after daft drake and black hen create chaos in...
Stock photo

Farm slurry biogas electricity generating facility permission set aside
Yellow-flowered colza plants are seen in field in Saint-Jouan-des-Guerets, France, April 7, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rapeseed gets relief from rain but EU crop still set to shrink
Gresham House, which is now managing 10,000 acres of forest here, plans to open an Irish office

UK asset manager plans to build on Irish forestry deal
Teagasc Specialist Damien Costello, host farmer John Curley, and Teagasc Roscommon’s Brian Daly and Michael Conroy.

'I had a huge meal bill and too much grass when I didn't need it'