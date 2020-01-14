Farmers gearing up for Operation TransFarmation

They will be further supported by the 'on call' motivation mentor, who will provide daily prompts and encouragement.

During each two-hour session, participants will take part in an educational workshop followed by a physical activity session.

It started last night and will be delivered every Monday evening from 7-9pm at Culleen Hall, Knockcroghery by an expert team.

Participants can also have one-on-one consultations with a health care professional each week who will carry out specific health monitoring.

The programme is free to participants as it is fully funded by Roscommon Sports Partnership, who are supported by Healthy Ireland, Roscommon County Council and Sport Ireland.

Laura Tully, a nurse with over 20 years' experience in promoting health, is the programme creator and co-facilitator; she has delivered similar programmes across the county in recent years.

Outcomes such as improvements in weight, body mass index, abdominal circumference, cardiovascular fitness and strength can reduce a person's risk of developing type 2 Diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, sleep apnoea, certain cancers and a range of illness and diseases which farmers are more at risk of.

Participants of previous programmes have reported experiencing an enormous sense of positive wellbeing as a result of participating - a particularly welcome outcome given the stress of farming.

Laura has engaged cross-sectoral and partnership networks to support the programme delivery, with the likes of Diabetes Ireland and Mental Health Ireland.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for men in rural Roscommon," she says.

"Applications have been streaming in from farmers who range in age and ability. Farmers seem a little wary of what's in store but are keen to begin putting themselves first realising that the most important aspect of farming is themselves."

Damien Martin, community sports development officer with Roscommon Sports Partnership and co-facilitator of 'Operation TransFARMation', has designed a programme of weekly physical activity for the farmers which will help them increase their fitness, strength and stamina.

The programme has been endorsed by the regional executive of the Irish Farmers Association who have funded the provision of a chartered physiotherapist, who will provide a specialised back and joint care workshop - musculoskeletal issues affect 80pc of farmers.

Indo Farming