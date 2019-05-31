Farmers forced to swallow meat-free fare at climate event

Hungry carnivores were forced to suck on peppers at a major climate change conference in Dublin after the organisers left meat off the lunch menu, writes Declan O'Brien.

The conference - entitled 'Ireland as a Leader in Climate Action - Rising to the Challenge' - was organised by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and held earlier this month at the Aviva Stadium.

The event attracted delegates from the agriculture, energy and transport sectors, but farmer representatives were shocked that meat was not an option when it came to feeding the ravenous throng.

Veggie burger

"All the stakeholders were there, but none of them were eating steak," one farmer representative told the Farming Independent.

"I'm a good man to sniff out meat at these fancy lunches, but there was none to be got at the Aviva," another disgruntled meat lover commented.

"I ended up eating a veggie burger made from mozzarella cheese and red peppers," he added. "And I hate red peppers."

The EPA told the Farming Independent that "for the Climate Change Conference, a deliberate decision was made to serve food using locally-produced, in-season ingredients, where available. EPA asked that the menu comprise dairy, fruit and vegetable-based food options."