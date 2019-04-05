Fine Gael is on a collision course with farmers after Minister Richard Bruton last night stood over a Green Schools programme advising students to eat less meat to reduce their carbon footprint.

Farmers anger over 'propaganda' as schoolchildren told to eat less meat and dairy

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has reacted furiously to the teacher resource pack, which is part of An Taisce's Green Schools programme and distributed to schools all over the country.

The pack has been endorsed by Communications and Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton, but the IFA is demanding the pack be withdrawn immediately.

Teachers are asked to measure perceptions of climate change, including asking the children if they currently reduce their carbon footprint by eating less meat and/or dairy products.

Further, it suggests pupils run a 'Meatless Monday' campaign in their schools, and give others ideas and recipes for simple healthy alternatives to meat.

It also asks students to get their entire school to pledge to a number of climate action pledges, including one to eat less meat and dairy.

Last night, IFA president Joe Healy accused Government departments and ministers of endorsing what he claimed was "propaganda" from An Taisce.

While claiming he viewed the programme overall as a positive one for our schools, he claimed An Taisce crossed the line by including dietary advice in the pack.