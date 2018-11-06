Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 6 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farm with its own pub and 17 homes on the market but buyer must commit to medieval farming methods

Laxton Estate is a historical gem, and is the last remaining example in Europe of the open-field system, the medieval style of farming.
Laxton Estate is a historical gem, and is the last remaining example in Europe of the open-field system, the medieval style of farming.

Isabelle Fraser and Jordana Seal

A country estate that makes £230,000 per year and comes complete with 17 homes, 1,845 acres and a village pub, has come on the market in Nottinghamshire.

But there’s a catch: whoever buys it must commit to perpetually maintaining its medieval strip-farming system.

Laxton Estate is a historical gem, and is the last remaining example in Europe of the open-field system, the medieval style of farming.

It is administered by a Court Leet, an ancient manorial court with a jury appointed to keep common areas of the fields in good condition. The tenant farmers operate “in common”, using a three-year crop rotation.

While strip farming can be found elsewhere in the country, Laxton is a unique historical artefact. This is due to “the survival of the manorial court, which regulates cultivation and inspect the fields, imposing fines for manorial offences, much as they have done for hundreds of years,” says Briony McDonagh, a historian at the University of Hull. 

Laxton Estate 2.jpg
Strip farming on the Laxton Estate

The estate is farmed in the same manner as it was in medieval times, albeit with modern machinery such as tractors and combine harvesters. In this kind of farming, each family would be given a strip of land in three fields, ploughing two strips a year, while leaving the other fallow.

Laxton “survived” the agricultural revolution: when large swathes of the countryside were enclosed under Parliamentary Enclosure Acts in the century after about 1740, it escaped these changes.

It was sold to the government in 1951 so it could be preserved for the nation, and was then to the Crown Estate in 1981.

Also Read

“The Laxton estate is a unique asset that preserves an important part of Britain’s agricultural heritage," says a spokesperson for the Crown Estate.

"As a commercial real estate business, we recognise we may not be best placed to manage the estate moving forwards, and have therefore reached a decision to sell.” It is looking for a buyer who will commit to keeping the farm running with this style of farming.

“Laxton represents a system of farming that was extremely common – though never universal – until the mass enclosures of the late 18th and early 19th centuries,” says Brodie Waddell, a historian at Birkbeck College.

“The co-operation and organisation needed to make this work makes it a very special community.”  

Its future could be under threat, says John Beckett, a historian at the University of Nottingham. “It depends on the farmers. They have to be willing to work the system and operate the manor court.

"Since the jury consists of twelve villagers, and has traditionally been of farmers, if numbers were to fall any lower than at present there could be a crisis in terms of Laxton’s future.”

It is on the market for £7 million with Carter Jonas.

Telegraph.co.uk

FarmIreland.ie


Top Stories

Stock Picture

Farmer dies following fall from height in Co Waterford
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Meat processors play down beef grid revamp speculation

Processors facing flood of milk as supplies surge

5 common mistakes farmers make when drying off cows
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed, TD this Monday launched a new National Water Quality Initiative on the Allow River, Duhallow near Kanturk. Minister Breen is photographed above with on left Kieran Murphy, Community Water Officer at Local Authority Waters and Communities and Dr.Paul O’Callaghan, Catchment Scientist, UCD. Photograph Liam Burke Press 22

Government announces roll-out of free assistance for 5,000 farmers to...
The 88.75ac at Ballycarrane, Thurles.

Another flurry of upcoming sales in the Premier County
Niall Canning (fourth from left) following the UnderDogs Match versus Dublin with his brother-in-law Ben, dad Brendan, selector Valerie Mulcahy and sister Nicola.

Why this young pedigree breeder swapped his wellies for football boots