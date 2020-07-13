Farming

With 1,090 acres of land on offer along with industrial-scale farm buildings, Ballinla Farm will be the landmark farm sale of 2020

Jim O'Brien

A 1,090 tillage grass and forestry farm at Ballinla, Edenderry in Co Offaly is set to be the farmers' farm of the year.

With a €10m guide price, the property will be the largest arable farm sold in the state since An Ghrianán in Donegal changed hands in 2016. The auction will be handled by Raymond Potterton auctioneers of Navan.

About 7.5km from Edenderry and 30km from Tullamore, the farm was originally a 370ac holding that has been built up by the Tong family since the 1930s. The current owner, Mark is retiring from the business for succession and health reasons.