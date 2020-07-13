With 1,090 acres of land on offer along with industrial-scale farm buildings, Ballinla Farm will be the landmark farm sale of 2020

A 1,090 tillage grass and forestry farm at Ballinla, Edenderry in Co Offaly is set to be the farmers' farm of the year.

With a €10m guide price, the property will be the largest arable farm sold in the state since An Ghrianán in Donegal changed hands in 2016. The auction will be handled by Raymond Potterton auctioneers of Navan.

About 7.5km from Edenderry and 30km from Tullamore, the farm was originally a 370ac holding that has been built up by the Tong family since the 1930s. The current owner, Mark is retiring from the business for succession and health reasons.

The farm is all in one block with 5km of frontage to the public road and 3.3km of frontage on to the Grand Canal, while 7km of high-quality internal roadways give access to all sections. Aside from one portion across the public road, all the work on the farm can be done without machinery leaving the property.

There are two dwelling houses: the original estate house and a lodge where Mark Tong, resides.

"It is unusual to find a farm of this size that is farmed to its full potential but not an inch of this place is wasted. Any portion that is not farmed has a particular environmental purpose," says Stephen Barry of Pottertons.

Tillage lands

A total of 720ac is under tillage in large fields of regular shape ranging in size from 30 to 150ac, with habitat strips near the headlands to conserve biodiversity.

Primarily a grain farm, the property produces about 13,000 tons of grain per annum from a variety of cereal crops, and this year the produce also includes a crop of peas. A precise management system is in place for every field with annual records going back 10 years kept for each field detailing volumes, dates sown and harvested, inputs and the tonnage.

Grazing ground

The grazing portion of the holding is a farm all on its own. Extending to 190ac the grasslands are in highly productive permanent pasture.

Home to 290 ewes the fields range in size from 10 to 20ac and are fenced with top-class stock-proof fencing, with a piped water supply from a private well, while sturdy gates lead directly on to the internal roadway system.

Forestry

The forestry lands of c180ac, mainly in Sitka and Norway spruce, are partly bounded by the Grand Canal. Laid out in a number of sections, each with its own internal roadway access, they include young plantations of Sitka spruce, up to 35-year-old felling-ready spruce and some belts of oak and other hardwoods around the forestry perimeter.

According to Stephen Barry the forestry has always been professionally managed with the objective of regular cash-flow from the sale of thinning and saw-log production.

Farm buildings

Approximately 71,000 sq ft of buildings make up the substantial industrial complex at the heart of the farm. All the grain produced is dried on site, where three grain dryers are located, two of which can dry 35 tonnes per hour and one with a five tonne per hour capacity.

There is also extensive grain storage, grain intake hoppers, grain cleaners and machinery storage sheds.

Other facilities include office and meeting space, workshops, a repair garage, fuel and lubricant storage, a 100,000-gallon fire-fighting water storage tank and a 50,000-gallon water storage tank.

Livestock facilities include a slatted sheep shed, calf-rearing and lambing facilities, stables and a tack-room, while two overground tanks with 800,000-gallon capacity cater for the slurry.

The yard is serviced by three-phase electricity, with a 20,000 KVA ESB substation as part of the infrastructure.

The original estate house, dating from 1842, is under refurbishment; the main family residence is a 3,000 sq ft, five-bedroom dwelling.

The property can be sold in its entirety or in four lots, with a 78ac parcel making up one lot, 74ac making up a second, a 61ac piece making up the third, while the main portion of 877ac with the houses and yards will make up a fourth lot.

The auction will be held at Johnstown Estate Hotel, Enfield at 3pm on Tuesday August 11.